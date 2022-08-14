3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (August 15, 2022) 

The previous episode of RAW saw Dexter Lumis make a shocking return following a sensational bout between The Miz and AJ Styles. Elsewhere on the show, Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Championship against Ciampa.

Truth be told, a drastic change in WWE's product has been evident ever since Triple H took over the reins of the creative department. WWE will be looking to keep the ball rolling when RAW emanates live from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on August 15, 2022.

The company has announced that Riddle will feature in the upcoming episode for an interview. On top of that, Bobby Lashley vs. AJ Styles for the United States Championship. Asuka & Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop for a place in the second round of the Women's Tag Team Titles tournament are also scheduled for Monday night.

On that note, here are three things that could unfold on RAW:

#3. Alexa Bliss & Asuka defeat Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop on RAW; Dakota Kai & IYO SKY attack

Alexa Bliss and Asuka are favourites to qualify for the next round.

The upcoming episode of RAW will feature Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop in the first round of the Women's Tag Team Titles tournament. It should be noted that the duo of Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have already qualified for the second round of the tournament where they will meet the winner of the aforementioned clash.

Bliss and Asuka are likely to win their match to advance to the next round of the tournament. However, the night may not end too well for the babyface duo as a potential attack from Kai and SKY can't be ruled out.

The heels could attack Little Miss Bliss & The Empress after their win against Nikki & Doudrop, sending them a strong message in due process.

#2. Riddle challenges Seth Rollins for a match

Riddle will feature on the upcoming episode of RAW for an exclusive interview. However, expect this to turn into something bigger as The Original Bro could challenge Seth Rollins for a match.

Yes, apart from giving an update on his injury, the creative team could have the former United States Champion challenge The Visionary for a match at Clash at the Castle.

On another note, while Seth Rollins and Riddle were scheduled to take on each other at SummerSlam 2022, it could not come to fruition after WWE pulled Riddle out of the match due to an injury. However, it may not be too long before WWE officially books the duo in a match on September 3.

#1. Dexter Lumis attacks AJ Styles in his match against Bobby Lashley

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



Read more down below. Triple H's influence continues to be seen as the released former NXT star Dexter Lumis was seen crashing WWE Raw following the main event before being escorted out by the police.Read more down below. Triple H's influence continues to be seen as the released former NXT star Dexter Lumis was seen crashing WWE Raw following the main event before being escorted out by the police.Read more down below. 👇 https://t.co/nqFhVu8OWZ

The previous episode of RAW saw Dexter Lumis being detained by the cops following the main event bout between AJ Styles and The Miz. The Tortured Artist tried to make his way to the ring before being apprehended by the officials.

WWE has announced that Bobby Lashley will defend his United States title against AJ Styles on Monday night. However, potential interference from Dexter could be on the cards.

The creative team could have the former NXT superstar attack Styles, handing him a win via disqualification. This would then lay down the breadcrumbs for an epic feud between The Phenomenal One and Tortured Artist in the following days.

