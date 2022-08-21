3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (August 22, 2022) 

The previous episode of RAW delivered once again, as fans witnessed some spectacular matches and segments. While Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Championship against AJ Styles in a classic bout, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens put on quite a show for the audience.

The WWE Universe will hope that Triple H continues with the excellent work when RAW emanates live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, on August 22, 2022.

The company has announced that the first semi-final of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament between Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai will happen on the upcoming episode. On top of that, Trish Stratus' televised return to WWE plus Edge vs. Damian Priest is also scheduled for Monday.

So without further ado, let's take a look at three things that the upcoming show could have in store for us:

#3. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai attack Trish Stratus; Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss even the odds

WWE has announced that Trish Stratus will make her televised return to the company on the upcoming episode of the red brand. The Hall of Famer will be making her spectacular return after a lengthy absence of three years.

While Stratus is expected to address the Toronto crowd, potential interference from Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai seems totally on the cards. In case you didn't know, the former women's champion confronted Bayley at the recently-concluded WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Thus, the creative team could have the heels join forces to attack Stratus on the upcoming episode. This angle could lead to Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka showing up at ringside to make the save.

#2. Seth Rollins stands tall over Riddle on RAW

During his exclusive interview last week, Riddle revealed that he was medically fit to return to action. Moments later, The Original Bro made a surprise return to RAW to confront Seth Rollins. While the duo went back and forth, the former United States Champion got the better of Rollins in the end.

Given how things unfolded last week, fans can expect an irate Rollins to attack Riddle. The Architect could get the better of The Original Bro, standing tall over him on Monday night.

On another note, the rivals are set to clash against each other at Clash at the Castle, and it is expected to be a classic.

#1. WWE announces Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor for Clash at the Castle

The upcoming episode of RAW will witness Edge lock horns with Damian Priest. While The Rated R Superstar is the hot favorite to win this bout, it could turn into something bigger by the end of the night.

Given Judgment Day has an ongoing angle with The Mysterios and The Master Manipulator, a high-profile tag team match between Rey Mysterio & Edge vs. Priest & Balor is highly speculated for Clash at the Castle. The upcoming episode could see WWE booking the same bout for September 3.

Given that the heel faction stood tall over Rey on the previous episode of RAW, the creative team could have Edge prevail over Priest on the upcoming episode. However, the creative team could have Balor and Ripley gang up on the former WWE Champion, only for the legendary luchador to make the save.

This potential segment could lead to WWE announcing a highly anticipated bout between the two teams for Clash at the Castle.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about Monday Night RAW? Yes No 56 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh