3 Things that could happen on the upcoming episode of RAW (August 8, 2022) 

The fallout episode of RAW following SummerSlam 2022 saw a massive spike in ratings as the show received its highest viewership in the last two years. Last week's edition saw Ciampa receive a huge push to become the number 1 contender for the United States Championship.

In another significant development, Becky Lynch informed the WWE Universe about her injury. Overall, the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE's flagship show didn't disappoint. Fans will hope for another spectacular episode when RAW emanates live from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 8, 2022.

WWE has announced that the tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champions will kick off on the upcoming episode of RAW. On top of that, Rey Mysterio will take on Finn Balor in a one-on-one match, while Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Ciampa on Monday night.

In this piece, we take a look at three things that could unfold on the show:

#3. Damian Preist & Rhea Ripley attack Rey Mysterio in his match against Finn Balor; Edge makes the save

Rey Mysterio will face Finn Balor in singles action on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, expect this bout to turn south sooner rather than later as a potential interference from Damian Preist & Rhea Ripley seems highly likely.

The creative team could have the other two members of The Judgment Day attack Rey in his match against Balor to hand him a win via disqualification. This could lead to Edge getting involved again to even the odds.

Given that the heels had the last laugh on the previous episode of RAW after The Rated-R Superstar accidentally laid out Dominik with a Spear, this week could see the babyfaces standing tall over The Judgment Day.

#2. Bobby Lashley retains his United States Championship via DQ after an attack from The Miz

Ciampa is a RAW Superstar

Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a triple threat match, followed by a massive win over AJ Styles to become the number 1 contender for the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley.

WWE has announced a championship bout for the upcoming episode of RAW. While Ciampa becoming the champion seems a bit distant, don't expect this to be a mere one-off.

Yes, WWE could have Lashley dominate Ciampa only for The Miz to attack The All Mighty. While this would mean a win via DQ for the current champion, it would lay down the breadcrumbs for a rematch between The Blackheart and The All Mighty for the United States Championship at Clash at the Castle.

#1. Sasha Banks and Naomi return to WWE RAW to announce themselves in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament

Who would you like to see enter the tournament? BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw!Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown https://t.co/pH6kKH7Bun

While Sasha Banks & Naomi were rumored to return on the previous episode of the red brand, it didn't happen. However, with WWE kicking off a tournament to crown its new Women's Tag Team Champions on the upcoming episode of RAW, the possibility of the former champions making their return on Monday night can't be ruled out.

In case you didn't know, Banks & Naomi are rumored to make their return to WWE very soon. The tournament serves the creative department with an apt opportunity to have the duo return to the product.

Don't be surprised if The Boss & Glow return to the company on Monday night to announce themselves in the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.

