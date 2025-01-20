3 things Penta can do on WWE RAW tonight

Penta made his WWE debut last week on RAW on Netflix, where he took on Chad Gable, defeating the leader of The American Made. The former AEW star was impressive in his debut, and WWE Creative views him as a key part of the RAW roster going forward.

With that in mind, Penta is expected to appear on RAW this Monday. This article examines three things he can do on the show tonight.

#3. The former AEW star could emerge as a contender for the Intercontinental Championship

As WWE Creative views him as a great addition to the roster, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he got a title match in the foreseeable future.

This title match could be for the Intercontinental Championship. This weekend, at Saturday Night's Main Event in San Antonio (January 25), the reigning champion Bron Breakker will put his title on the line against Sheamus in another chapter of their rivalry.

Still, Penta could cut a promo and challenge the winner of Saturday's match, emerging as the No.1 contender to whoever walks out of Frost Bank Center as the Intercontinental Champion.

#2. He could align with Rey Mysterio and join LWO

There was speculation that Penta would adopt a heel persona once he debuted in WWE. Still, his match against Chad Gable showed that the former AEW star would be a babyface in his first stint with WWE.

Thus, Monday on RAW, fellow Luchador and WWE legend Rey Mysterio could welcome him to WWE and convince him to align with him and join LWO.

This angle would make sense for WWE Creative, as it would also allow Rey and Penta to become a tag team and potentially fight for the Tag Team Titles. At the same time, it would also allow them to fight other tag teams, like The New Day, who started a feud with Rey Mysterio and LWO after their heel turn.

#1. Penta could declare for the Royal Rumble

This is the most likely scenario at the moment, with the first premium live event of 2025, the Royal Rumble, less than two weeks away. Penta could have a segment in the ring or backstage, where he would declare for the Men's Royal Rumble, aiming to win it and go on to main event WrestleMania 41.

Despite his popularity, it would be a long shot for WWE Creative to have Penta win the match, still he could make a decent appearance that would be a boost early in his WWE career.

So far, some of the top superstars have declared for the Rumble match, including Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Jey Uso, with the latter's participation depending on the outcome of his title match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

If the Yeet Master dethrones The Ring General and becomes the new World Heavyweight Champion, he will be pulled from the Rumble Match. If he loses, he will participate in the match, seeking his first World Title reign in his WWE career.

