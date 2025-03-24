3 Things Sheamus could do on WWE RAW

Following a seven-week hiatus, Sheamus finally returned to in-ring action at a WWE house show in Belfast. The Celtic Warrior lost to Bron Breakker, failing to win the Intercontinental Championship yet again.

The Irishman's return comes a few weeks before WrestleMania 41. Although a spot on The Show of Shows card isn't guaranteed, the veteran could quickly re-insert himself into the spotlight with a televised return on RAW.

Considering his popularity in Europe, the Scottish crowd would be delighted to see The Celtic Warrior. On that note, let's look at three things Sheamus can do on WWE RAW:

#3. Sheamus could run into Finn Balor

Although Instagram posts are not always the most credible sources, they can sow the seeds for potential feuds. The Celtic Warrior recently posted a picture with Finn Balor and claimed that a rivalry between the two friends could feed generations.

The two Irishmen are accomplished and decorated veterans, yet they have seldom crossed paths during their long tenures. Following the Instagram tease, Sheamus could run into Balor on RAW, fueling speculation of a potential feud.

The Prince is in a rut as The Judgment Day is on the verge of implosion. Balor could be arguing with his stablemates, and as they walk off, The Celtic Warrior could cut into the scene to have a word with the former Universal Champion.

#2. The Great White may set his sights on the Intercontinental Championship for one last time

The Irish Curse has relentlessly pursued the Intercontinental Championship for several years. In addition to his loss in Belfast over the weekend, Sheamus also lost to Bron Breakker at Saturday Night's Main Event in January.

However, fans still want the Irishman to win the prestigious title and become a WWE Grand Slam Champion. Unfortunately, he has had his fair share of opportunities, making his case for another title match weaker.

The former WWE Champion is not one to beg. Breakker is set to face Penta on RAW. The Celtic Warrior could either cause a disqualification or confront The Unpredictable Badass after the match.

Breakker could agree to another title match against the Irishman, provided that it is the latter's final chance. This could set the stage for a colossal showdown at WrestleMania.

#1. The Celtic Warrior could be Jey Uso's mystery partner against A-Town Down Under

"Main Event" Jey Uso will face A-Town Down Under on RAW in a tag team match. However, his partner has yet to be announced. Considering that the show is in Scotland, fans are eager to see Joe Hendry team up with the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

However, if Hendry isn't available, Sheamus will be an equally good option. The Great White could also generate a good reaction from the live crowd in Scotland.

Furthermore, Gunther could target the Irishman after the match, injuring the veteran and building more heat. This would help develop the build to the World Heavyweight Title match at The Showcase of The Immortals.

