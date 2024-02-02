3 Things Solo Sikoa could do to maintain his relationship with Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa plays a major role in Roman Reigns’ title defenses. The Enforcer helped his Tribal Chief retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. He again proved his worth by influencing the outcome of the fatal four-way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

It seems Reigns cannot win a match on his own. The Head of the Table appears to rely on outside interference, especially from Sikoa, during his matches. A litany of opponents has failed to beat the champion for the title because of routine interference from The Bloodline.

That said, the faction appears disoriented ever since Cody Rhodes won the Men’s Royal Rumble 2024. Paul Heyman told Jimmy Uso to win the over-the-top-rope extravaganza, but he failed to keep his end of the bargain.

With Jimmy likely to incur Roman Reigns’ wrath this Friday on SmackDown, here are three things Solo Sikoa could do to keep his relationship with the Tribal Chief intact:

#3. Take Randy Orton out of the picture

Randy Orton lost 18 months of his career due to The Bloodline. The Viper was brutally assaulted by Roman Reigns and The Usos on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. Fortunately, he fully recovered in time for the Men’s Survivor Series: WarGames match.

Orton reignited his feud with Reigns after the November 25 PLE but failed to beat the Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024 because of Solo Sikoa. It is possible both superstars could kick off a program tomorrow night on SmackDown with a match at either Elimination Chamber or WrestleMania 40.

Hypothetically, Orton would put over Sikoa for him to be a legitimate threat to the rest of the SmackDown roster and even Reigns himself.

#2. Roman Reigns asks The Enforcer to punish Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso entered the Men’s Royal Rumble, hoping to win it. The former tag team champion entered the contest at number two. For those unaware, his twin brother Jey Uso drew number one in the rumble.

Both men, however, failed to win the high-stakes match-up. Jimmy’s fate in The Bloodline probably hangs in the balance. Roman Reigns could ask Solo to put away his brother with a Samoan Spike to prove failure’s not an option.

#1. Solo Sikoa goes after the world title

Solo Sikoa is a former NXT North American Champion. The former Street Champion beat Carmelo Hayes for the title on NXT but was forced to relinquish it because Shawn Michaels didn’t sanction the match.

Since Jimmy Uso failed to win the Royal Rumble and lost the opportunity to compete for a world title, Solo Sikoa could step up to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Assuming Seth Rollins shows up on SmackDown tomorrow night, Solo would intervene on The Bloodline’s behalf to challenge the Visionary for his title at WrestleMania 40.

Who knows, we may see the Enforcer in the rumored Elimination Chamber match this month in Australia.

