×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 things that can happen at WWE Fastlane

Rishi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.71K   //    10 Mar 2019, 11:12 IST

Shield Reunion for the third time
Shield Reunion for the third time

Fastlane is the 3rd PPV of 2019 and is also the last PPV before Wrestlemania. Fastlane was established in 2015, since then it is always treated as c level pay per view and this event is mainly to give momentum to the champions for their match at Wrestlemania.

On this week's episode of Raw, The Shield reunited for the third time to take on the trio of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre. Also, we are going to see Becky Lynch take on Charlotte Flair in a singles match, with the stipulation that if Lynch wins, she will be added to Raw Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania.

As this PPV is just to give momentum to the champions so we can say that no title changes will take place at this event. But WWE is highly unpredictable as we have seen some of the title changes at Fastlane PPV.

Here are three things that can happen at Fastlane:

#3 The Usos retaining the championship

The current Smackdown tag team champions
The current Smackdown tag team champions

The Usos are one of the best tag teams in the wrestling industry. They won the Smackdown tag team championship for the 6th time by defeating Shane McMahon and The Miz at Elimination Chamber in 2019.

At Fastlane, The Usos are going to face The Miz and Shane McMahon in a rematch for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. The Usos have always proved why they are the best tag team in the wrestling Industry as they have locked down every tag teams they have faced. 

According to the storyline, we can say that The Usos will retain their championship at Fastlane and will go on a match with The Hardy Boyz for the tag team titles at Wrestlemania.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Fastlane 2019 The Shield WWE The Usos Daniel Bryan Roman Reigns WWE Championship
Rishi
ANALYST
4 things that could happen at Fastlane 2019
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019: Predicting the match order
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane: Facts you should know
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: Ranking the confirmed matches for Fastlane
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 Match Card And Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane Preview: March 10th 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 5 things we wouldn't see coming at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019 Match-Card Predictions
RELATED STORY
WWE Fastlane 2019: 3 things that should and 3 that shouldn't happen 
RELATED STORY
Fastlane 2019 : 4 things that must happen at this WWE PPV event
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us