3 things that can happen at WWE Fastlane

Shield Reunion for the third time

Fastlane is the 3rd PPV of 2019 and is also the last PPV before Wrestlemania. Fastlane was established in 2015, since then it is always treated as c level pay per view and this event is mainly to give momentum to the champions for their match at Wrestlemania.

On this week's episode of Raw, The Shield reunited for the third time to take on the trio of Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, and Drew McIntyre. Also, we are going to see Becky Lynch take on Charlotte Flair in a singles match, with the stipulation that if Lynch wins, she will be added to Raw Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania.

As this PPV is just to give momentum to the champions so we can say that no title changes will take place at this event. But WWE is highly unpredictable as we have seen some of the title changes at Fastlane PPV.

Here are three things that can happen at Fastlane:

#3 The Usos retaining the championship

The current Smackdown tag team champions

The Usos are one of the best tag teams in the wrestling industry. They won the Smackdown tag team championship for the 6th time by defeating Shane McMahon and The Miz at Elimination Chamber in 2019.

At Fastlane, The Usos are going to face The Miz and Shane McMahon in a rematch for the Smackdown Tag Team Titles. The Usos have always proved why they are the best tag team in the wrestling Industry as they have locked down every tag teams they have faced.

According to the storyline, we can say that The Usos will retain their championship at Fastlane and will go on a match with The Hardy Boyz for the tag team titles at Wrestlemania.

