3 things that could happen on SmackDown Live this week (January 10, 2020)

Will John Morrison spill the beans on Miz TV?

The first SmackDown of this decade had some exciting returns and also created moments for the fans to cherish.

From the return of The Usos, John Morrison, and Sheamus to The Fiend making his presence felt during Daniel Bryan's match, those segments kept WWE fans captivated and also raised the stakes for this week's episode.

A lot of matches are scheduled for this week's SmackDown episode, but there are a few segments that could be show stealers, leaving the fans totally captivated. With that in mind, I list a few segments that could be the most enjoyable during the program.

#3 Sheamus makes his intentions known

The Celtic Warrior is back to claim his rightful place

Shorty G took out Dash Wilder of The Revival in no time with an ankle lock, before Scott Dawson decided to help his friend by attacking the Superstar until The Celtic Warrior's music hit.

Sheamus had been cutting promos about his return for a long time, and it was the perfect time for him to show up, attacking Shorty G in the process. His actions have confirmed that he'll be a heel and wouldn't shy away from doing things that will help him attain his ultimate goal.

While it's currently unclear what that could be, it does seem like The Celtic Warrior would want to win the men's Royal Rumble match and challenge the current Champion for a title opportunity at WrestleMania 36.

Royal Rumble is shaping up to be an amazing event, and Sheamus has all the skills to be the winner of this year's event.

#2 Daniel Bryan gets a shocking response from The Fiend

Let him in

Bray Wyatt's evil persona recently attacked Daniel Bryan, cutting off locks of his hair, so it became evident that the former WWE Champion would return in a new look.

It was speculated that he may be a surprise member of the Firefly Fun House because Bray Wyatt talked about a new member coming to the Firefly Fun House. However, the WWE Universe was left in shock when Daniel Bryan appeared out of nowhere after Wyatt's match with The Miz, going on to attack him.

Bryan fought with The Miz two weeks ago and earned an opportunity to challenge The Fiend for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble event. With such a powerful storyteller in Bray Wyatt and a wonderful performer in Daniel Bryan, we may see a big confrontation this week.

#1 What will John Morrison say to The Miz?

The Guru of Greatness

The Miz and John Morrison were a powerful team until The Miz got drafted to RAW in 2009, and the team ended when The Miz attacked his former partner.

Morrison worked in various independent wrestling promotions before signing a deal with the company once again in 2019, and he was available backstage in The Miz's locker room last week on SmackDown.

This has raised the questions of whether John Morrison and The Miz will join forces again and become a tag team, or if they'll go their separate ways and perform as individual performers until they reunite when the situation calls for it.

There are so many questions that the WWE Universe wants answers to, and The Miz is hosting his longtime friend to his most must-see talk show, Miz TV, this week where the fans can expect to find answers.

The big question, however, remains if there'll be answers, or if there will be a challenge laid down to the former tag team by the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

