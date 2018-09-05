3 things that went wrong on SmackDown Live this week

SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown Live seemed like a let down this week considering the kind of anticipation it had built over the last two weeks. It wasn't the show one would have expected, but it was okay, to say the least.

There are a couple of things already wrong with SmackDown which needs to be addressed. First is the small roster that has very few wrestlers competing in the single's division, unlike on RAW where audiences are used to seeing many wrestlers compete in the single's division without a belt on the line.

This week's episode was something different. The timing of so many things and booking of so many matches in the show made it an okayish show at best. Lets discuss three things that went wrong on SmackDown Live this week.

#1 SAnitY continues to disappoint

SAnitY

SmackDown seems hell-bent on trying to establish already somewhat established wrestlers. This has made The Usos lose their charm, and SAnitY has failed to make an impact on the show.

SAnitY has been booked really weak ever since being called up to the main roster. SAnitY deserved a title picture against The New Day, but the team to take everything away from the two established tag-teams came in the form of Rusev and English.

There seems to be no reason why Rusev's single's career was scrapped to put him in the already jam-packed tag-team division. Both SAnitY and The New Day could work with the Free bird rule, and are teams which have completely opposite effects on the audience.

The New Day is a babyface team, distributing pancakes and dancing with the WWE Universe, while SAnitY has a certain amount of mysticism about them that could have played a major part in this feud if it was to happen.

Rusev and Aiden English will be facing The Bar for the Tag-Team Title match against The New Day in what promises to be a good affair.

