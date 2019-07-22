3 things that could happen on this week's Raw (22-July-2019)

Amit Shukla FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 313 // 22 Jul 2019, 13:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

It will be awesome, and that's all I got to say about that

WWE Raw this week will be amazing because not only are some of the biggest names in the history of the show return to Monday Night, we also have some unexpected returns that changed the landscape of the show last week.

Whether the same be Bray Wyatt, whose 'Fiend' character has been the most talked-about thing among the WWE Universe, or the returning WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, this week's Raw is filled with moments that will raise the ratings for the second week in a row (possibly) under Paul Heyman's regime.

The Executive Director of Raw has been a part of some compelling storylines in the past as his ability on the mix puts him among the very best WWE characters of all time. With Seth Rollins as his client Brock Lesnar's next challenger for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, let's look at things that can happen on this week's episode of Raw...

#3 Better Than 1 Stunner, 2 Stunners

Stunned Up Shane

The Texas Rattlesnake is always on everyone's list irrespective of whether he is between the ropes or not. Austin 3:16 is one of the characters that still resonates with the WWE Universe and with Kevin Owens using the Hall Of Famer's signature move with approval, it would be nice to see the two hit McMahon family men with stunners and give the audience their dose of amazing entertainment.

With KO currently over with the fans, it would be nice to see these two amazing performers take out their frustrations on both the members and if you thought that the fans don't like it anymore, watch the clip below to see how the fans go berserk when Austin hits Vince McMahon with the Stunner

See WWE Raw Reunion Live Updates, Highlights of event, & more on WWE Raw Reunion latest updates page

1 / 3 NEXT