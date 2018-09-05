3 things that will happen when The Shield returns next week on Raw

Today we're going to take a deep look as to what will possibly happen when The Shield will return once again on Raw next week.

A weeks ago Braun Strowman turned heel when he beat down all three members of The Shield while aligning himself with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler. Since then this move of WWE has left many fans speculating as to why did this happened in the first place.

Also last night on Raw, The Shield was arrested due to assaulting Bruan, McIntyre, and Ziggler. But later that night they were released on bail after which they returned to take their opponents down as they were full of vengeance their move flopped badly when the locker room guys come out and assisted Braun, McIntyre, and Ziggler to lay a handful of beating on all three members of The Shield with Rollins getting injured in the process.

#3 Take out their locker room attackers

Roman, Dean, and Rollins will go after their attackers one by one taking them out

McIntyre and Ziggler defeated The B-Team last night on Raw to become the new Raw tag-team champions. And now Axel and Bo have their rematch clause but it's highly unlikely at this point that they will win back their titles so soon.

Also last night on Raw, The Shield was destroyed and victimized by Braun, McIntyre, Ziggler with many other locker room superstars. It came as of shock as to why did those guys help in beating The Shield down, especially Kevin Owens.

When The Shield returns next week on Raw they will possibly try to take out each and every superstar who beat them down. Roman, Dean, and Rollins will go after their attackers one by one taking them out. after which they would possibly go after Braun, McIntyre, and Ziggler.

