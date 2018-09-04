11 WWE Rumors That Should Come True

Kevin Cooper FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5.24K // 04 Sep 2018, 11:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog and The Monster Among Men are set to collide for the Universal Championship at Hell In A Cell

As of lately, many rumours are doing some round-ups in every corner of the world which have left many fans speculating as to what will happen down the road and how will these storylines will play our or who will be holding the WWE Championships in the near future.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

The article has been made up purely on some rumours and with some educated guess as to what will be coming to your TV screen as we move forward.

So today in this list we're going to take a look at rumours like, what's next for Strowman, will The Rock make his appearance at SmackDown 1000 and also who will main event WrestleMania with the Universal Championship or WWE Championship.

#11 Shawn Michaels to play a guest referee at Super Show-Down

Michaels will not be appearing on SSD just to see this upcoming match

On the last edition of Raw, it was announced, Shawn Michaels will make his return this week on the red brand to talk about the upcoming match between The Undertaker and Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down on October 6. Last time The Undertaker faced off Triple H was at WrestleMania 28 (inside Hell in a Cell) with Shawn Michaels playing the key role of special guest referee in the match.

As seen earlier today on Raw, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker got a little bit too personal talking about the upcoming match. While The Undertaker said to Michaels that he fears him that's why he hasn't come out of his retirement not because he respects The Deadman.

Also Read: 4 things Shawn Michaels could say next week on Raw

As per the latest rumor, Michaels will not be appearing on SSD just to see this upcoming match, to be the special guest referee for this so-called "Last-Time Ever" match.

And if the rumour comes true then we might see the recap of this match at SSD except this match won't be held inside HIAC.

1 / 11 NEXT