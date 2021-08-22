3 Things The SummerSlam Crowd Loved, 2 Things They Didn't

SummerSlam 2021 was held in Las Vegas, NV, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. WWE reported a total of 51,326 fans attended the event, this writer included. The crowd was ready from the get-go, helped primarily by Riddle opening SummerSlam for his hometown crowd.

With a lively crowd waiting to see the likes of John Cena, Edge, and a few other surprises, let's look at three things the SummerSlam crowd loved and two things they didn't love.

Loved: SummerSlam surprise returns

Let's get the obvious out of the way early. SummerSlam is billed as the "biggest party of the summer," but the 2021 version served as a welcome home party for two of the biggest names in wrestling today. Sasha Banks was originally scheduled to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Beliar for the title but was pulled from the match.

The minute they announced Carmella would be challenging Belair instead, the crowd was let down and began chanting Becky's name, and when her music hit, Allegiant Stadium went ballistic.

Many fans in attendance didn't seem all that pleased with the match's outcome, but the return was well received.

After the SummerSlam main event between John Cena and Roman Reigns, fans headed for the exits to avoid traffic. However, when Brock Lesnar's music hit, everybody that was moving stopped moving instantly.

Roman left the ring, however, to the dismay of many fans. The crowd was waiting to see what would transpire after Brock and Roman got into a staredown. But when Brock began taking Cena back to Suplex City after SummerSlam went off the air, the SummerSlam crowd behind Cena during his match started cheering for the Beast Incarnate instead. Those two surprise returns were the highlight of the night for many fans in attendance.

