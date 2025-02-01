3 things The Wyatt Sicks can do at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The Wyatt Sicks have been one of the more intriguing factions to debut in WWE in quite some time. The stable appeared last year following mysterious teases, vignettes, and QR codes. They immediately made a haunting first splash.

The stable includes Uncle Howdy, aka Bo Dallas, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, and Erick Rowan. There had long been rumors that Alexa Bliss would join the group, but that hasn't happened yet.

Recently, the group hasn't been seen much. A member has faced a health complication, and issues with Alexa Bliss have seemingly changed their direction.

Despite some setbacks, the faction could make a big impact at the 2025 Royal Rumble tonight in a number of ways. This includes uniting with a big name, appearing in a Royal Rumble Match itself, and beyond. How might The Wyatt Sicks influence tonight's big show?

Below are three things The Wyatt Sicks can do at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could eliminate The Miz from the Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Wyatt Sicks formed and immediately targeted Chad Gable. They felt he mistreated friends and family, which made the WWE stable sick. They eventually defeated Gable, plus The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile in a chaotic rivalry.

Their second feud has been with The Miz and, at least for a time, The Final Testament. The Miz has long been known for his betrayals, even recently turning his back on R-Truth. It makes a lot of sense for The A-Lister to be a target.

The Miz thought he got rid of the WWE stable recently. He influenced Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce into The Wyatt Sicks moving to SmackDown. An annoyed Karrion Kross, who thought The Miz was being cowardly, then influenced the upper brass into moving The Miz to SmackDown too.

It is clear the group still intends to take care of The Miz and the next step could be in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. While not performing as active competitors, the group could show up and eliminate The Miz, crushing his WrestleMania dream. This would be a big step in continuing their rivalry.

#2. Nikki Cross could enter the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

Some big stars and quality female competitors have been confirmed for the Women's Royal Rumble match tomorrow at the premium live event. This includes Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, Lyra Valkyria, Bianca Belair, and various other notable names.

Nikki Cross could join the fold. The Wyatt Sicks member is actually highly decorated. She has won the RAW Women's Title in the past, Money in the Bank, and tag team gold. Cross is no stranger to big wins.

Cross could enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match and even potentially win the bout. From there, she could have a major role at WWE WrestleMania 41. Perhaps Nikki could challenge Tiffany Stratton for the gold?

#1. Uncle Howdy could help Braun Strowman eliminate Jacob Fatu

Braun Strowman is one of the most imposing and dominant superstars in WWE. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been a force to be reckoned with for years, even once holding the Universal Championship.

The Monster of All Monsters is actually in a bit of a tough spot right now. He battled Jacob Fatu at Saturday Night's Main Event and while the former WWE Universal Champion was in control at times, things went awry.

Fatu began to decimate Braun with hip attacks in the corner and then savage Moonsaults. Strowman was left a brutalized bloody mess. It was incredible, but Braun surely needs revenge. He could try to get in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

An interesting swerve would be if Uncle Howdy showed up and helped Braun eliminate Fatu from the match. This could be Howdy's way of recruiting Strowman to his stable. Given Braun's past affiliation with the late Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan, it would make sense for him to join the new faction.

