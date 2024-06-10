3 Things that will most likely happen at WWE Clash at the Castle - Popular group breaks up, new champion, and more

WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is just a few days away, and the match card is shaping up nicely. The show will feature several talented stars in high-profile matches, but as always, fans should also expect some surprises.

The second WWE Clash at the Castle event will emanate from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15. Five matches have already been announced for the event. However, it's more than possible that the Stamford-based promotion will have more in store for viewers on Saturday.

In this list, we will look at three things that will most likely happen at WWE Clash at the Castle.

#3 Otis finally gets his revenge on Chad Gable

Chad Gable has been showing his vicious side on WWE RAW lately, and even his Alpha Academy stablemates have fallen victim to his antics. Meanwhile, Gable's long-time tag team partner, Otis, has been teasing going against him.

At Clash at the Castle, Sami Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable again, who will be accompanied by Alpha Academy. Otis teased going against his partner in Saudi Arabia, which inadvertently cost the latter a potential win in the Triple Threat title match. The former Money in the Bank might finally part ways with Gable on Saturday to embark on a solo run.

#2 Drew McIntyre becomes WWE World Heavyweight Champion

Drew McIntyre has had his sights set on the World Heavyweight Championship since his shocking loss at WrestleMania XL. He defeated Seth Rollins to secure the gold at The Show of Shows. However, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the Scotsman, dethroning the latter.

Priest and McIntyre will finally lock horns for the World Heavyweight Championship in Scotland this weekend. The Scottish Warrior has consistently proven that he is world champion material. As a result, the company can finally reward him by booking him to dethrone The Archer of Infamy in front of his home crowd.

#1 Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's partnership begins to crumble

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's run as the Women's Tag Team Championship has been impressive. The duo has exhibited remarkable chemistry as a tag team, but it can all start to fall apart in Scotland.

At Clash at the Castle, Belair and Cargill will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and The Unholy Union. Due to the bout's nature, fans may see new champions being crowned. If this happens, the powerhouse duo's partnership can begin to crumble, leading to a high-profile feud in the future.

