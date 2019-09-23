3 Things WWE could be planning on RAW this week (September 23, 2019)

What could happen on RAW?

RAW will take place in San Francisco this week, and it will be the penultimate episode before heading to Hell in a Cell. The Red Brand is expected to deliver another fantastic episode this week, especially with the announcement of the Fatal 5-Way to determine who will face Universal Champion Seth Rollins on next week's RAW season premier.

It was one hell of an episode last week with a number of exciting segments. Rusev made a dominant return, picking up an easy win over Mike Kanellis. Baron Corbin won the final match of the King of the Ring tournament. AOP made their long-awaited come back for the first time since WrestleMania 35. The duo delivered an intense promo, sending a strong message to the RAW Tag Team division. Kane was featured throughout the Red Brand last week. In one of RAW's most memorable moments The Big Red Monster won the 24/7 Title, but was ambushed by The Fiend to end the show.

While last week's show certainly altered the landscape in WWE, what might fans be able to expect from this week's edition of RAW? Let's discuss three things WWE could be planning on RAW this week.

#3 Seth Rollins gets attacked by The Fiend again

The Universal Championship match is already set for Hell in a Cell, as Seth Rollins will defend the title against The Fiend. Rollins has conquered two gigantic names this year, but The Fiend will be an even bigger test for the Beastslayer.

Seth Rollins had a colossal battle at Clash of Champions, where he beat the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. After receiving multiple curb stomps and one Pedigree, Strowman was pinned by the Universal Champion. Immediately following the victory, The Fiend attacked Rollins and with a mandible claw that rendered the Universal Champion unconscious, made his intentions clear.

Although Rollins and The Fiend were in the same ring on RAW last week, The Fiend attacked legendary WWE Superstar Kane.

The WWE Universe certainly loved that Bray Wyatt was heavily featured on RAW, and we could see it again this week. In order to assert his dominance before heading into Hell in a Cell, The Fiend could assault 'The Beastslayer' yet again.

