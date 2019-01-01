3 Things WWE got right on this week's RAW and 2 things they got wrong (December 31, 2018)

McIntyre and Ziggler faced off in Steel Cage action.

Another week, another episode of Monday Night RAW.

This week's episode of WWE RAW is done and dusted, and it was truly one to remember. We saw a huge Steel Cage match between two former friends, as well as a huge leap from the Kingslayer.

With 2018 now over, the men and women of team Red will have no time to recover from any New Year's parties, as the Superstars of both brands look ahead to the Royal Rumble and the road to WrestleMania.

The Rumble is a chance for any Superstar to instantly earn a WrestleMania main event match, and whilst we have some places in the iconic match already filled, there are still plenty of spots left.

Here are three things the WWE got spot on in the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, as well as two things which could've been a whole lot better.

#3 Got it right: Rollins makes his claim to the Universal Championship

Will Rollins win the title in 2019?

Despite being one of RAW's biggest star, for practically his entire main roster career, it has been years since Seth Rollins held a world title.

After cashing in at WrestleMania 31, The Kingslayer's reign came to a sad end due to injury, and whilst he did have a second, one-day reign in 2016, fans have been itching for Rollins to return to the top of Monday Nights.

Facing off with former mentor and nemesis Triple H this week, Rollins was clearly in a bad mood, assaulting Lashley with a Steel Chair and calling out Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Many have speculated that this is Rollins' first stop on his epic WrestleMania 35 odyssey, which will see him win the Rumble, and dethrone the Beast at the biggest show of them all.

