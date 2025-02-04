3 Things WWE got right on RAW after the 2025 Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble had a few rivalries ready for this week’s RAW. The superstars of the brand arrived to perform on the show just a couple of days after testing their luck for a WrestleMania 41 match.

Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair both appeared to confront the top champions of RAW and make their cases for who they will challenge at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, other stars competed in Elimination Chamber matches after John Cena declared himself for the men’s match.

The overall mood of the show was uplifting as it kickstarted some new rivalries while continuing to establish ones. The show ended with a sequence not many saw coming.

Trending

Check out the three things WWE got right on RAW after the 2025 Royal Rumble.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

#3. Penta's first solid feud on WWE RAW

Penta returned to WWE RAW after a solid performance at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He faced Gunther’s associate Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match.

The action was solid, and Penta once again showcased his arsenal of unique moves. In the end, he picked up a decisive victory.

Pete Dunne distracted him after his contest, allowing Kaiser to take him down and beat him up. The angle seems to point toward his first major rivalry.

Penta could face Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser in singles matches before looking for a partner to take them down together. This would create a compelling story for the luchador as he prepares for his first WrestleMania event.

#2. Kevin Owens sold his injuries very well on RAW

Kevin Owens suffered some injuries during his brutal match against Cody Rhodes at the 2025 Royal Rumble. The American Nightmare put Owens through a ladder before climbing to the top to retrieve the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The Prizefighter was expected to miss a few days of work but showed up just 48 hours after his incredible match. He attacked Sami Zayn and took him down with a Package Piledriver.

The angle was great, and Owens sold his injuries throughout the segment. Many will argue that WWE should have kept Owens off-screen for a while to sell his injuries, but The Prizefighter did very well to sell them on-screen while initiating another feud.

#1. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY’s rivalry

IYO SKY and Liv Morgan were scheduled to compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The two stars put on a great show during the 2025 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble.

Morgan attacked SKY before the match, and Rhea Ripley attempted to assist her. However, Raquel Rodriguez took her down backstage as well.

During the contest, Rodriguez looked to run interference before Ripley appeared to attack her. She ended up striking Liv Morgan, too, allowing the heel to win the match by disqualification.

After the match on RAW, IYO SKY expressed her frustration toward Rhea Ripley before walking away. All seems to not be well between the two friends, and they may enter a rivalry for the Women’s World Championship in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback