3 Things WWE got wrong this week and 3 they got right: Baffling booking of fan-favorite Superstars, Unique stipulation match announced

The past week in WWE was all about building up to what will be the final pay-per-view of the year, TLC 2020, all set to take place this Sunday on December 20, 2020. Both Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown did a decent job to hype up the big matches for TLC, yet a lot of things and decisions weren't appreciated by the fans and critiques.

A massive point of discussion was the record low ratings of WWE's flagship weekly show RAW, something that has reportedly raised alarm backstage among the officials and the creative team. As we head towards TLC 2020, fans can expect the company to take some bold steps to ensure the viewership doesn't go down any further.

In this article, let's take a look at three things WWE got right this week and three they got wrong. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the current product.

#3 WWE got right: Exciting build-up of the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens

In a match that could likely main-event TLC 2020 this Sunday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his title on the line against Kevin Owens in a TLC match. WWE has done a great job in building-up the feud on SmackDown in the last few weeks with KO getting outnumbered by The Tribal Chief and Jey Uso.

This past week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens suffered multiple beatdowns at the hand of the two and even got buried under a pile of tables, ladders, and chairs at the end. However, he got back up to end the show with a massive statement that this Sunday he'll beat Roman Reigns to win the Universal Championship, or he'll die trying.

While the chances of WWE taking the Universal title off Reigns are extremely low, the build-up to the feud has the fans interested to witness what goes down this Sunday at TLC 2020. The match is surely going to be a great one, and will likely see multiple outside interferences.