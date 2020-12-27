3 Things WWE got wrong this week and 3 they got right: Strategy to get record viewership, Major mistake with opening segment of Monday Night RAW (December 27th, 2020)

The week after WWE TLC 2020 was a very eventful one for the company. A Christmas Special episode, crowning of a new champion, and the beginning of the build to the upcoming Royal Rumble 2021, a lot happened on RAW and SmackDown.

After an amazing TLC pay-per-view, the onus was on WWE to deliver with their weekly shows. After the record-low ratings of their flagship show Monday Night RAW a week prior, everyone was looking for some massive changes in the booking this week. However, nothing as such happened as RAW failed to impress yet again.

On the other hand, Friday Night SmackDown delivered and delivered really big as the Christmas Special episode garnered a massive rating, averaging 3.335 million viewers. The numbers look even more impressive because it was a taped show and there were spoilers all over the Internet.

In this article, let's take a look at three things WWE got wrong this week and three they got right. Be sure to comment down and let us know your opinions on the current state of WWE programming.

#3 WWE got right: Big E wins the Intercontinental Championship on Friday Night SmackDown

BIG E IS THE NEW IC CHAMPION



The Christmas Special episode of SmackDown was main-evented by a massive Lumberjack match with the Intercontinental Championship on the line as Big E challenged Sami Zayn. In what was a great way to celebrate the festive season and give the WWE Universe a cheerful moment, Big E defeated Zayn to become the new Intercontinental champion.

This was the second time Big E won the IC title. Before this, it was in 2013 when he won the title by defeating Curtis Axel and held it for 167 days before dropping it to Wade Barrett at WWE Extreme Rules 2014. A lot has changed since then, especially with the formation of The New Day and the history they created.

It was a great decision to put the title on Big E, a massive fan-favorite on the current roster. One has to wonder whether this is the start of his well-deserved singles push that fans have been demanding for a while now.