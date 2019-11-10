3 Things WWE hinted at on SmackDown this week (November 8th, 2019)

The new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

From a major title change to another NXT invasion, SmackDown produced a few exciting segments, taking one more step towards Survivor Series, which is just two weeks away. Tyson Fury, who made his WWE debut at Crown Jewel, also made a special appearance on SmackDown, as the show was held in his hometown of Manchester in the United Kingdom.

The New Day won the Tag Team Titles for a record seventh time, beating The Revival to earn themselves a spot in the upcoming PPV. Besides the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match, two more tag team matches took place, as Dana Brooke and Carmella earned a victory over Fire & Desire and the team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura beat Ali and Shorty G.

NXT Women's Champion, Shayna Baszler ambushed Bayley again after Sasha Banks' victory over Nikki Cross, while when Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan were involved in a backstage segment, The Fiend interrupted and attacked the latter.

In the main event of the night, King Corbin and Roman Reigns squared off, with the 2019 King of the Ring winnerultimately claiming a win over the Big Dog. In this article, we have a look at three things WWE could have indicated on, through this week's episode of SmackDown.

#3 Daniel Bryan is next in the line to face The Fiend

When The Fiend took the Universal Title away from Seth Rollins, it seemed as if the rivalry was done and dusted in Saudi Arabia. Fans were left wondering as to who the company would pit against The Fiend next, and the question was answered on SmackDown this week, when the Universal Champion attacked Daniel Bryan in a backstage sement.

Bryan, who wasn't part of Crown Jewel, turned face a few weeks ago, bringing back his signature Yes Movement. Bryan also teamed up with the biggest babyface of the Blue Brand, Roman Reigns and with Bryan fresh off a character change, it makes perfect sense to have a feud with the alter ego of Bray Wyatt.

The world champions of both brands usually collide at Survivor Series to prove brand supremacy, but it will not happen this year, considering Brock Lesnar will take on Rey Mysterio. It is certainly a wise move, as neither The Fiend nor Lesnar can afford to lose this quickly after winning their respective titles.

