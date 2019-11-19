3 things WWE hinted on the RAW before Survivor Series (18 November 2019)

Avik Das FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 19 Nov 2019, 18:01 IST SHARE

Charlotte and Becky on RAW

The final RAW before heading to Survivor Series had a number of noteworthy bouts and segments, with another invasion. Besides NXT, SmackDown also invaded the show this week, leading to a huge brawl at the end of the show.

WWE had already announced a couple of matches for RAW. Seth Rollins put his Survivor Series spot on the line against Andrade, and the former won the bout by disqualification, owing to interference from Lucha House Party. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch teamed up to beat the former Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIconics.

Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens produced one of the best matches of the night, but the match ended in no contest, following an appearance from Triple H. Moreover, a new stipulation was added to the WWE Championship match, as it will be a No Hold Barred match. The RAW Tag Team Championship match had a chaotic ending, as the Superstars of NXT, RAW, and SmackDown had a massive brawl to close the show. In this article, we will talk about three things WWE hinted on RAW this week.

#3 It's not the end between Andrade and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins, the captain of Team RAW, wrestled Andrade in a singles match. Had Andrade won the match, he would have replaced Rollins as the captain of Team RAW. Despite an assist from Zelina Vega, Rollins wasn't fazed, and the match ended in a disqualification, as Lucha House Party cut the match short by interfering.

Having failed to win the match on RAW, Andrade is left without a match at Survivor Series. While Rollins and Andrade crossed paths in a mixed tag team match before, it was the first singles match between the two talented Superstars, and they didn't let the fans down. It was a spectacular match, even though the match didn't have a definitive ending.

A major hint was dropped after the match when Rollins rescued Andrade from Lucha House Party. Rollins told Andrade that they were going to do this again, suggesting they renew the feud. It will not be surprising if Andrade and Rollins officially start this feud after Survivor Series.

1 / 3 NEXT