3 Things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live this week (20 August 2019)

We saw a major twist this week

WWE is gradually developing the storylines for Clash of Champions and it progressed significantly this week. With some good matches, we also saw a couple of exciting segments.

Buddy Murphy, who made his SmackDown Live debut last week, faced Daniel Bryan on the blue brand. Interestingly, Murphy pinned the former WWE Champion. Two King of the Ring matches took place on SmackDown Live as Andrade defeated Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens was pinned by Elias who got help from Shane McMahon.

Elsewhere on the show, Charlotte Flair and Bayley had a heated confrontation and the two women are set to collide at Clash of Champions. The Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura found new alliance as he joined hands with Sami Zayn. The Revival defeated Heavy Machinery in a tag team match. Kofi Kingston avenged the previous two assaults of Randy Orton when the WWE Champion decimated the Viper on SmackDown Live.

It was certainly an entertaining episode this week. Let's find out three things WWE made clear on SmackDown Live.

#3 Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon will have a rematch

The King of the Ring tournament began this week as two matches took place on RAW and the other two matches were held on SmackDown Live. Kevin Owens, who was one of the sixteen participants in the tournament, faced Elias on SmackDown Live. Having an excellent track record in his career, Owens was certainly a top pick from SmackDown Live but we saw a surprising result.

Owens couldn't qualify for the next round of the tournament as he was beaten by The Drifter on SmackDown Live. However, Elias didn't have a fair victory as Shane McMahon helped him to win the bout. Prior to the match, Owens was warned by Shane that the former could get fired if he puts his hands on the referee. During the match, Shane revealed himself as the guest referee. Elias pinned Owens after Shane made a fast count.

Considering the conclusion of the match, the rivalry between Owens and Shane is far from over. The two men will most likely lock horns at Clash of Champions. They faced each other at SummerSlam where the former Universal Champion defeated Shane McMahon.

