3 things you missed from AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho brings up taboo WWE storyline, legend joins commentary team

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 07 Nov 2019, 12:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Le Champion

We're only a few days away from AEW Full Gear. Tonight, the company ran its go-home show from Charlotte, North Carolina. Or as it's better known by the wrestling world, Flair Country!

Cody and his crew looked to get a few last shots against Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle before Saturday, leading to an exciting 11-man brawl at the end of the night. From beginning to end, it was two hours of non-stop entertainment.

However, there may have been some lines, quips and whatnot you may not have noticed or even seen, especially if you weren't in the crowd tonight. Here, we'll take a look at 5 things you may have missed from AEW Dynamite.

#1 An eardrum-shattering pop for Arn Anderson

Never change, Arn

Right, we're heading into spoiler territory here. Prior to AEW Dynamite going live, the company filmed one of their matches for AEW Dark. It was a great showing between Big Swole Aerial Monroe and Hikaru Shida.

It was a pretty great way to pump up the crowd, as everyone in attendance was into both competitors. However, what really got them going was the introduction of the Enforcer himself, Arn Anderson at commentary.

As Excalibur and Golden Boy were seated at the table, Justin Roberts revealed that there was just one more member of the crew missing for AEW Dark. Counting himself, that left the fourth man. Holding up the classic Four Horsemen sign, Roberts introduced Arn Anderson.

The crowd hit their feet immediately, as a collective roar swept throughout the building. Clearly, the Enforcer is still one of the most beloved performers out there. If you'd like to hear the Hall of Famer in all is glory, make sure to tune into AEW Dark on the company's official YouTube channel next Tuesday.

1 / 3 NEXT