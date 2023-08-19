3-time champion to become the next addition to Bobby Lashley's faction on WWE SmackDown? Looking into Tracy Murray's comments

Former NBA Champion Tracy Murray recently commented on Bobby Lashley's new faction on WWE SmackDown.

A few weeks ago, The Street Profits were seen getting into a car with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown, teasing a new alliance. They later did a backstage promo in which they claimed SmackDown needs "new blood," seemingly referring to the fall of The Bloodline. Last night on SmackDown, The Street Profits defeated The OC on the Blue Brand before celebrating with The All Mighty.

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, Murray addressed the possibility of seeing Montez Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, join her husband in Lashely's new faction.

"Yeah, I mean, you know, I'm friends with Lashley too, man. So, it's good to see him being a head of a faction, possibly. Also The Street Profits, man, they're, you know, unbelievable athletes, man. And they need something to push them to the next level. Maybe this can be that because I'm sitting here wondering why they haven't been pushed already. I mean, the things that they can do in the ring, they're great on the mic, they have a connection with the fans and the crowd," he said.

The former NBA Champion added:

"They can pull Bianca in if there's gonna be a faction because I'm wondering why every faction, you know, The Bloodline doesn't have a woman. Why didn't they pull Trinity back in for that or why didn't they use Tamina for that? You know, they're the only faction that don't have a woman in it. So, maybe this faction can pull Bianca in and then they can roll and do what they need to do. But I'm interested to see where it goes." [0:52 - 1:58]

Should Bianca Belair join Bobby Lashley's faction on WWE SmackDown?

Bianca Belair was recently involved in a feud with Asuka and Charlotte Flair over the WWE Women's Championship. At SummerSlam, she captured the title after pinning Asuka despite suffering an injury earlier in the match. However, her reign lasted 95 seconds before Iyo Sky defeated her for the title after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Adding insult to injury, last night she was subjected to a brutal assault from Damage CTRL after teaming up with Charlotte to defeat Bayley's team on WWE SmackDown. The heel group targeted her injured leg with a steel chair to devastating effect, which may lead to some time off TV for the EST.

Many fans have recently been expressing their desire to see a change in The EST's persona. They probably have a point. Belair has been a babyface since her main roster debut three years ago. Despite being in the title picture, her character seems stale as of late. It now feels like time for a heel turn, and joining her husband in Lashley's faction could be the right move.

Wrestling veteran Konnan also supported the idea of Belair turning heel during a recent episode of Keepin' It 100.

"If I were her [Belair], and she has a good storyline reason to do it, I'd beat the **** out of Flair and everybody else and just turn heel and get sassy and just cut promos on the ****, you know what I'm saying," he said.

