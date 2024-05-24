3-time champion to leave WWE after 17 years? Exploring contract situation

Several current WWE Superstars have been with the company for decades. While most chose to stay, some opted to leave or find different positions within the promotion. One such star who could choose a different path is Natalya.

Natalya joined the wrestling business in 2000, but she has been involved with the sport since birth due to her being part of the Hart Family, one of wrestling's most decorated dynasties. In 2007, she joined WWE and the rest is history.

She is a one-time Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion, she also captured the Women's Tag Team Championship with Tamina once. She is still part of the company to this day but is currently not involved in any prominent feuds. Her future with the company remains unclear presently.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, Natalya's WWE contract is set to expire in the coming weeks. While the Stamford-based promotion has approached her with a contract extraction with unknown terms, the deal remains unsigned. The star is said to be keeping her options open and has been actively participating in activities outside the company, one is a possible Hart Family movie.

The Queen of Harts has been wrestling on two brands lately, RAW and NXT. She has also been training different superstars like Tyson Kidd at The Dungeon, another one being Jade Cargill.

What cryptic message did Natalya post on social media possibly about her WWE contract situation?

While many superstars like Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins have renewed their contracts with the company in the past few weeks and months, Natalya's status remains uncertain.

After reports hit about Hart's contract only having a few weeks left, the former SmackDown Women's Champion added a little more mystique to the situation after possibly hinting at leaving the company through a tweet.

"I hope you look back and see that when things seemed to shatter, they were actually all falling into place." Natalya wrote.

You can check out her post below:

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has played an important role in the Stamford-based promotion's women's division. She has helped many superstars and was involved in several entertaining feuds. She has also helped several up-and-coming stars by training and supporting them backstage.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Queen of Harts, and if that still involves WWE or wrestling in general.