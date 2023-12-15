3-time United States Champion to wrestle on WWE SmackDown with a real-life injury? Likely truth explored

The United States Championship number one contender’s tournament continues on WWE SmackDown tomorrow night. The second round will see Kevin Owens in action against Austin Theory. Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes takes on Grayson Waller in another match of the tournament.

Owens was dealt with an injury by Waller and Theory last week on SmackDown. The three-time United States Champion is expected to work the match with fractured fourth and fifth metacarpal. For those unaware, the injury is part of the storyline, not real. KO told Nick Aldis he’d compete against Theory regardless of his medical condition.

It is worth mentioning that Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar have already advanced to the tournament's next round. The latter defeated Dragon Lee in the first round. On the other hand, Lashley came out victorious against former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross.

The winner of the match between Lashley and Escobar will head into the finals, where he’ll meet one of the four men set for action on WWE SmackDown tonight. Fans can check out Sportskeeda’s prediction for the United States Title tournament here.

What else is on tap for WWE SmackDown tomorrow night?

The December 15, 2023, episode of the WWE SmackDown will go down at Venue Resch Center in Green Bay, WI. The show will witness the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after more than a month of television absence.

The Tribal Chief last competed in WWE at Crown Jewel 2023. He successfully defended his title against LA Knight. The Wiseman Paul Heyman, Enforcer Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso will join Reigns in the ring.

Expand Tweet

Here’s the card announced so far for the show:

Roman Reigns returns to handle Tribal Business

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory

Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.