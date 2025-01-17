3-time WWE champion to debut on SmackDown and cost Bayley her championship match? Exploring the chances

Bayley is set to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship this week on SmackDown. This will be a huge opportunity for her to capture the coveted title that once adorned her shoulder. Despite the chance, The Role Model may not be able to emerge victorious because a three-time WWE champion could rupture her dreams of becoming a champion.

Roxanne Perez could make her SmackDown debut tonight and cost Bayley the WWE Women's Championship match. Both superstars were involved in a heated exchange of words on NXT this week. The former Damage CTRL member mocked Perez when the latter tried to disrespect her. Things took an unexpected turn when both got involved in a physical altercation on NXT.

Their rift continued even after the show when the veteran star took to social media to take a dig at the former NXT Women's Champion. There is a high chance that Roxanne Perez could be looking for revenge, especially after the embarrassment. Just when Bayley would be on the cusp of dethroning Tiffany Stratton, The Protege could emerge from the shadows and cost her the match.

A major reason why it can happen is that it will pave the way for Perez's main roster transition, with a compelling storyline backing it up. Moreover, this will sow the seeds of a potential match between the two on the main roster. It will also play a key role in stirring things up in the SmackDown women's division.

While the chances of Roxanne showing up tonight are high, it is currently speculation. It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the blue brand.

Bayley and Roxanne Perez to sow the seeds of a WrestleMania feud?

The Road to WrestleMania is set to kick off with the Royal Rumble in just a few weeks. A lot of feuds and rivalries that will be showcased at the year's biggest annual extravaganza have already started to come to the fore. It appears that Bayley vs Roxanne Perez could be one of those matches on the list.

There is a good possibility that both superstars will lock horns in a marquee match at The Show of Shows this year. This potential feud has been set in motion on NXT's recent episode as WWE may have started to lay the groundwork for it. The Role Model could continue to build her feud with Perez in the coming months, leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Besides, rumors have been swirling that the Women's United States Championship could also be involved in their potential showdown in Las Vegas. That being said, Bayley may walk into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's United States Champion with Roxanne Perez likely being the challenger.

Whether it happens or not remains unknown. This is nothing but speculation and rumor at this point. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for both women.

