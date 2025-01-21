3-time WWE champion to eliminate Bayley and cost her the Women's Royal Rumble Match? Exploring the chances

This week on RAW, Bayley announced that she would be entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The Role Model is determined to make history by winning two consecutive Rumble matches. However, she may fail to do the unthinkable this year as a three-time WWE champion could crush her aspiration by costing her the high-stakes match in Indianapolis.

Roxanne Perez might be plotting to derail Bayley's ambitions of winning the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The two have been at loggerheads since their rugged confrontation last week on NXT. The Prodigy attempted to interfere in Bayley's match on RAW this week, only to get shoved down in the process. It led to an embarrassing moment for her, causing her to burst out in anger.

Expand Tweet

Trending

There is a good possibility that Perez could be lurking for revenge against the former Damage CTRL member. She might enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match in Indianapolis with the sole intention of eliminating Bayley. In a shocking turn of events, Roxanne Perez could throw her off the top rope, costing The Role Model her big opportunity.

WWE seems to be planning a feud between both superstars on the road to WrestleMania 41 and the seeds have already been planted. If Roxanne Perez eliminates the former Damage CTRL member from the Rumble match, it would motivate the latter to go after her, seeking revenge. Such an angle would not only deepen the compelling rivalry but also put the spotlight on Perez.

It will be interesting to see how WWE plans to showcase the story between the two stars amid the build toward Royal Rumble from here on.

Roxanne Perez to face Bayley in her WrestleMania debut match?

Former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has been making quite an impact on the main roster with her frequent appearances lately. Last week on SmackDown, she was at the ringside to cost Bayley her match, and she continued to stir the pot on last night's RAW as well.

Her consistent involvement has sparked speculation that WWE might have some major plans for The Prodigy upon her main roster introduction. Seemingly, Perez is on a collision course with The Role Model, which is likely to lead to a high-voltage clash.

Expand Tweet

However, WWE might save their potential showdown for WrestleMania 41. Such a high-profile match at The Grandest Stage of Them All would not only elevate their rivalry but would also mark a pivotal moment in her WWE career. Roxanne Perez has the potential to be the cornerstone of the WWE women's division in the future.

Such a historic WrestleMania debut could solidify her spot in the company, instantly establishing her as a main-event star. Also, it could serve as a 'passing the torch' moment for a veteran like Bayley who has been a pillar of the women's division for almost a decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback