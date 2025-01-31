3-time WWE World Champion to return at the Royal Rumble despite his controversial exit? Potential explored

The 2025 Royal Rumble is around the corner and it will officially kick off The Road to WrestleMania 41. Over the years, the spectacle has earned a reputation for its unpredictability as no one knows who might step through the curtain when the countdown ends. A former three-time World Champion, who was once wrapped in controversy, may return to WWE this Saturday.

Jeff Hardy might make his highly anticipated return as a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. The veteran had a controversial exit from WWE in 2021 when he walked out of a match midway by climbing over the guardrail and entering the crowd during a live event. Hardy refused to go to rehab which ultimately prompted his WWE release.

The 47-year-old is currently signed with TNA, where he is one-half of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions. However, recently WWE and TNA came to an agreement which allows their talents to crossovers to the other promotion. There is a very good possibility that fans can see a few TNA stars showing up in the Royal Rumble matches and Jeff Hardy can be one of those.

Recently, Matt Hardy stated on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, that he and his brother will likely appear in WWE sooner than later. Considering those comments and WWE's active partnership with TNA, Royal Rumble appears to be a perfect opportunity for Jeff Hardy to make his WWE return.

During his interview with the San Antonio Express-News, The Charismatic Enigma expressed his desire to face several talents in WWE down the line, including Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Therefore, it will be interesting to see if Jeff returns to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

Jeff Hardy to make a full-time WWE return after Royal Rumble?

Jeff Hardy is one of the most legendary stars in WWE history. While he and WWE are currently on different shores, there is a good chance that the veteran might show up at Royal Rumble. With that speculation, fans have been wondering whether a Rumble return could officially mark his full-time WWE comeback.

However, it is highly unlikely. Back in November 2024, Fightful reported that Matt and Jeff Hardy had signed a new deal with Total Nonstop Action. While the exact details of their deals were not disclosed, it was expected to be a one-year agreement between the two parties.

The Hardy Boyz are set to remain with TNA throughout 2025. However, WWE could pursue the duo once their contract expires.

The WWE Universe could expect to see Jeff Hardy back in WWE by 2026, potentially making a full-time comeback to close out his wrestling career on a high note.

