3 Times Brock Lesnar Ruined Everything in WWE

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE following a two-year absence at SummerSlam Night Two. Before this, his last appearance for the company was a defeat to Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer in August 2023.

Two years later, The Beast Incarnate came back at SummerSlam and targeted one of his biggest rivals, John Cena, becoming part of the latter's farewell tour. As the two seem set to collide for one final time at Clash in Paris on August 31, we take a look at three times Brock Lesnar ruined everything in WWE.

#3. Men's Elimination Chamber Match in 2022

Brock Lesnar entered the match looking to reclaim the WWE Championship, book his ticket to WrestleMania 38, and secure a Title vs. Title Match against then-Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Lesnar lost the title to Bobby Lashley a few weeks ago at Royal Rumble. He then entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match later in the night and won the contest to get a title shot at 'Mania.

The Beast wanted to face Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion Match. Hence, he entered the Men's Chamber Match, where he faced Lashley and four other superstars, walking out of the event as the WWE Champion.

Bobby Lashley sustained an injury at the start of the match and eventually dropped the title, as he was unable to compete. Brock Lesnar went on to face Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a Winner Takes All Match, where the latter earned the victory and claimed both titles. The match and its outcome ruined the title picture and changed the trajectory of several stars.

#2. The Men's Royal Rumble Match in 2022

Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble, with The All Mighty defeating The Beast Incarnate and becoming the new WWE Champion.

Lesnar was furious after his loss and entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at number 30, wreaking havoc in the ring and winning the match to get a title shot at 'Mania.

It was a predictable way for WWE to book another match between Lesnar and Reigns at WrestleMania, which eventually became a Winner Takes All Match after Lesnar reclaimed the WWE Championship. The Reigns-Lesnar feud had seemingly run its course in 2022, and many fans were not interested in seeing them face off.

Since the rivalry involved both world titles, many other stars missed out on the opportunity to feature in marquee matches at WrestleMania in Texas.

#1. Brock Lesnar's 500-plus-day title reign as a part-time wrestler

The WWE legend claimed the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 on April 2, 2017, following his victory over Goldberg. Brock Lesnar was working as a part-time wrestler at that time.

The problem with the schedule was that he didn't show up on RAW or SmackDown consistently and wasn't a fighting champion. He defended the title only at major premium live events like SummerSlam, WrestleMania, and Royal Rumble.

Lesnar's title reign eventually lasted 504 days, and it was Roman Reigns who dethroned him on August 19, 2018, at SummerSlam. As he is now seemingly set to collide with John Cena at Clash in Paris, the question is what plans WWE creative has in store for The Beast Incarnate.

