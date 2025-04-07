3 Times Charlotte Flair went off-script in WWE

Charlotte Flair is undoubtedly one of the most incredible and astonishing talents in the history of the pro wrestling industry. She has managed to stay at the top of the women's division for a long time. Flair is considered to be one of the greatest women to ever step into the squared circle, living up to the 'Flair' name with her performances.

The Queen is a former multi-time Women's Champion and has accomplished everything possible in the industry. While Flair is an extraordinary talent in the squared circle, she is one of the best stars on the microphone as well.

Over the years, the Queen has delivered a plethora of exciting TV promos that have made headlines. One of them occurred in this week's episode of SmackDown when she faced off against her WrestleMania 41 opponent, Tiffany Stratton.

While the promo became one of the best in the industry, it turned out to be completely off-script, reportedly initiated by Flair. This wasn't the first time the Queen went off-script. There have been multiple instances similar to this in the past. Let's check out the instances where Charlotte Flair went off-script on TV.

#3. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax turned into a real fight

In August 2021, WWE RAW featured a singles match between Flair and Nia Jax. Although the match was supposed to be clean, it quickly escalated into a shoot fight before the referees intervened to restore order.

Both Jax and Flair began exchanging real blows and kicks, which turned out to be shocking for fans. While the order was restored shortly after the shoot fight started, both women managed to leave the WWE Universe in awe.

#2. Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton fuel up their rivalry with some harsh words

A couple of weeks before WrestleMania 41, The Queen and the Buff Barbie came face-to-face in the squared circle on SmackDown, fueling up their feud for The Grandest Stage of Them All. While the segment was anticipated to enhance the heat between both women, it ended up showcasing real heat.

According to recent reports, Stratton's off-script promo was a response to Flair's harsh words over the past few weeks. While standing up for herself proved to be good for her, both women became personal with each other, resulting in an awkward situation.

Stratton commented on The Queen's three divorces after the latter commented on the Buff Barbie's real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser. The match between both women is now expected to feature some intense action at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch exchange titles

Following the 2021 WWE Draft, the Queen and Becky Lynch reigned as champions of their respective brands and had to exchange titles. While the segment was meant to be clean, things took a turn when Flair, instead of handing the title to her former tag team partner, threw it towards The Man.

This led to Lynch doing the same. Later, reports suggested that both women had an argument backstage, resulting in Charlotte Flair being escorted out of the building.

While there have been several instances where Flair went off-script on live TV, she has always managed to deliver her best to make up for her mistake. Fans will now have to wait and see what the future holds for Flair ahead of WrestleMania 41.

