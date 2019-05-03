×
3 Times John Cena Was Decimated by His Opponent

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
599   //    03 May 2019, 16:47 IST

Brock Lesnar absolutely decimated John Cena at SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar absolutely decimated John Cena at SummerSlam

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in the WWE. The Leader of the Cenation has faced some of the biggest names ever in the industry, including the likes of The Rock, Triple H, the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Brock Lesnar, Batista and Randy Orton.

Cena is a 16-time world champion, and is currently tied with the ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair on the top of that list. He was the poster boy of the WWE for the better part of a decade - a testament to his popularity and superstar status.

Even for a legend like him, boasting a Hall of Fame-worthy career, it has not always been a rosy and easy ride. There were times when he was decimated by his opponent, and he almost offered zero offense in the match.

In this article, let us look at three instances where John Cena was the recipient of the doomed 'squash match'.

#3. John Cena Vs The Great Khali - Saturday Night’s Main Event (2007)


The Great Khali just pummelled The 'Cenation' Leader
The Great Khali just pummelled The 'Cenation' Leader

We travel 12 years back, to the time when The Great Khali was at his dominant best in the WWE. On June 2, 2007, Khali and Cena went one-on-one. What transpired over the next 10 minutes was a complete beat down of Cena by the Punjabi Giant.

Khali used his huge physical frame and did not allow the ‘Cenation’ leader to muster any sort of offense. In fact, other than a short flurry of punches, Cena was largely on the defensive. Khali tossed Cena around in the ring with reckless abandon, and in just under 10 minutes, delivered a chop and his finisher, the double Choke Slam, and pinned him clean.

It is rare to see Cena lose that way, but on that night, Khali had Cena's number.

John Cena The Great Khali Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time WWE Championship
