3 unannounced WWE stars who may appear at Bash in Berlin

Bash in Berlin will be the next premium live event hosted by WWE, and like the previous PLEs, it will take place internationally. Many top stars and champions are already advertised on the card, but more surprises could occur this weekend.

WWE Bash in Berlin currently advertises five matches on the card, with three involving championships. The Unholy Union will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, and Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton. On the other hand, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will battle in a Strap match, and The Terror Twins will go against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan of Judgment Day. However, more unannounced names could surprise fans at the event.

In this list, we will look at three superstars who could appear at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024.

#3. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio could receive assistance from a Judgment Day member

The new version of The Judgment Day and its former members, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, have engaged in a heated feud since the group betrayed them at SummerSlam.

Dominik and Liv will represent the group as they go against Damian and Rhea in a mixed tag team match. However, like how Judgment Day would usually do their matches, Finn Balor could appear and cost the Terror Twins. In this way, The Prince and the former World Champion could further build their future singles match.

#2. German superstar to make a home country appearance at WWE Bash in Berlin

Despite WWE Bash in Berlin taking place in Germany, no German superstar is featured on the card. However, Gunther could change this and call in somebody very close to him.

The German superstar in question is Ludwig Kaiser, born in West Germany. Although he is not scheduled for any match on the card, he could come out to support The Ring General as he defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton.

#1. Blair Davenport helps The Unholy Union remain champions

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair continue to target the Women's Tag Team Championship after dropping the titles to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn at Clash at the Castle. However, the duo may be in trouble as the champions have since received additional help from Blair Davenport.

At the beginning of this month, Jade and Bianca were close to dethroning The Unholy Union on SmackDown before Blair attacked them. The same results could be seen this time around, but the possible loss could cause Cargill and Belair's relationship to sour.

