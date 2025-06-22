3 Ways CM Punk can get back at John Cena following Pipebomb 2.0 in WWE

WWE Superstar John Cena destroyed CM Punk on this week’s episode of SmackDown, following which he delivered his version of the pipebomb. The entire time while The Undisputed WWE Champion spoke, The Second City Saint stayed down in the center of the ring, having been slammed through a table.

With the 2025 Night of Champions PLE being less than a week away, here are three things The Straight Edge Superstar can do to get back at The Last Real Champion.

#3 CM Punk can deliver a counter pipebomb

Expand Tweet

Trending

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

While John Cena has built an unshakable position for himself ahead of Night of Champions, CM Punk can still have the last laugh. With an episode of RAW and SmackDown remaining ahead of the June 28, 2025, premium live event, The Second City Saint has two chances to destroy Cena in the ring and then crush him on the mic.

With promos being the specialty of the former three-time World Heavyweight Champion, The Voice of the Voiceless could get payback against Cena for mocking one of the greatest moments in his career, which brought him fame. With this, the hype for the final confrontation between the iconic rivals will soar higher before they meet in Saudi Arabia.

#2 CM Punk could turn heel ahead of Night of Champions

Expand Tweet

John Cena mocked CM Punk and took shots at almost all the things the latter said during his 2011 pipebomb. However, while The Second City Saint got his relationship with the company ruined because of his actions, The Franchise Player is getting positive attention. Thus, he is still enjoying the same position he had back in 2011 and is also holding the WWE Title like he did 14 years ago.

This could turn The Straight Edge Superstar heel, and he may try to take over everything The Never Seen 17 has. After all, despite his return to WWE in November 2023, this is the first time he has gotten a championship match for any title. If this happens, the Chicago native won’t hesitate to use underhanded methods to win against John Cena at Night of Champions. Moreover, he will also be more wary of The Franchise Player’s attempts to use unfair means to win as well.

#1 CM Punk could dethrone John Cena

Expand Tweet

John Cena just has 16 more appearances left in the calendar year before he hangs up his boots. The 17-time world champion has threatened to take the Undisputed WWE Championship with him when he retires and to ruin pro wrestling forever. Now, he has also defiled a turning point in CM Punk’s career.

The Second City Saint could get payback against The Franchise Player by spoiling his plan and winning the Undisputed WWE Championship for himself. This would completely derail The Last Real Champion's agenda, rendering his threats to ruin pro wrestling, as well as his heel turn, completely meaningless in one go.

It would also make John Cena confront the WWE Universe after his title loss, with whom he has already severed his relationship for good. Thus, he may have to deal with deafening boos without having the championship as his bargaining chip to command superiority once more. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for Punk and Cena in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More