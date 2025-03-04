3 ways CM Punk's feud with Seth Rollins can end

CM Punk and Seth Rollins got into another intense brawl on the recent episode of WWE RAW after the former opened up the show by calling out several stars, like The Rock and John Cena. Although the feud continues to heat up on the Road to WrestleMania, there can be several ways for their rivalry to end.

Seth Rollins was the first person to challenge CM Punk upon returning to WWE in 2023. Both men share a long and personal history that continued despite the latter's departure from the company in 2014. Since returning, both men have been at odds, and a proper match finally took place at the beginning of this year, with Punk winning their battle on RAW's Netflix debut. Still, their rivalry will continue on the Road to WrestleMania.

For this list, we will look at three ways CM Punk's feud with Seth Rollins can end.

#3. Seth Rollins and CM Punk's feud can conclude when they meet inside the Steel Cage

As mentioned above, Seth and Punk brawled again on the recent WWE RAW episode. It took a while for them to separate, even briefly resuming when they crossed paths backstage later in the night. After the chaos they have caused, Adam Pearce decided to book them inside a Steel Cage next week.

A match that big happening on a regular episode of the Monday show may raise some eyebrows, but it might be because of what it will mean—the end of their feud at least for now. The Stamford-based promotion may have other plans for them at WrestleMania 41, and halting their feud with a major stipulation is the best way to go out.

#2. CM Punk can have a decisive win over Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

It has been rumored that WWE has planned a major triple-threat match at WrestleMania between Punk, Rollins, and Roman Reigns. The company teased this after they were eliminated at the 2025 Royal Rumble, and a brawl ensued.

Now that Elimination Chamber has concluded and the next stop will be 'Mania 41, The Tribal Chief can return anytime in the next few weeks and attack Rollins for injuring him at the Rumble. This can set up the rumored triple threat, with The Best in the World decisively defeating both of his rivals.

#1. CM Punk and Seth Rollins can meet inside Hell in a Cell

The top feud of last year was Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, which cumulated at the 2024 Bad Blood inside Hell in a Cell. It was vicious, chaotic, and a blood-bath, a fitting end to one of the most heated rivalries in recent years. From the looks of it, the same formula can be applied to The Second City Saint and The Visionary.

Punk and Rollins can end their feud inside Hell in a Cell, possibly at WrestleMania 41, as it's the only way to do so given their real-life heat. This way, their matches won't feel repetitive, and they will take their rivalry to another level before closing the chapter.

