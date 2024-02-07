3 ways Dakota Kai can handle Damage CTRL chaos when she returns

Dakota Kai wasn’t on SmackDown to witness Damage CTRL’s implosion. IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors attacked Bayley after she exposed their intentions. The Role Model was able to turn the tides and declared The Genius of the Sky as her opponent for WrestleMania 40.

Dakota did seemingly post her reaction to the shocking turn of events that went down on the blue brand last week. She might show up on the upcoming edition of SmackDown to reveal her thoughts on the implosion.

Expand Tweet

Here are three ways Dakota Kai can handle Damage CTRL chaos when she returns:

#3. Try to get Damage CTRL on the same page

Damage CTRL was formed with the sole purpose of dominating the WWE women’s division. The stable made their presence known at SummerSlam 2023. They went through wins and losses together. While IYO SKY and Dakota Kai thrived as champions, Bayley struggled to add another title to her collection.

Assuming she refuses to pick sides, Dakota might try to get The Role Model and her estranged former team members on the same page. She might convince IYO to defend her title strictly in the name of competition and not to prove to Bayley that she’s the better of the two.

#2. Team up with Bayley against The Kabuki Warriors

The Kabuki Warriors reunited in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames. Asuka betrayed Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to align herself with Damage CTRL. Asuka and Kairi Sane would capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the January 26, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Assuming she’s cleared to compete, WWE might book Dakota Kai to tag with Bayley against The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Titles at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Realistically, Asuka and Kairi Sane would retain their titles on The Road to WrestleMania.

#1. Special guest referee Dakota Kai

There’s a lot of buzz around WWE 2K24’s special guest referee mode. Fans will be able to select their favorite superstar as the ref turn the excitement up a notch.

Wouldn’t it be great if the women’s main event for WrestleMania ended up featuring Dakota Kai as the special guest referee?

Hypothetically, Dakota would refuse to take sides in the lead-up to the WWE Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania, causing Nick Aldis to book her as the special guest referee. This angle will, no doubt, make for compelling television and promote the new game mode for WWE 2K24.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE