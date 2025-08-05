3 Ways John Cena Can Get Revenge on Brock Lesnar Following WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE on Night Two of SummerSlam. The Beast Incarnate stunned every soul at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with his monumental comeback after almost two years. His return came at precisely the moment when Cena had turned babyface, after a four-month heel run. Cena was emotional and was about to address the fans after his last SummerSlam appearance.

However, Lesnar was in no mood for Cena's emotional rant. He came to the ring and gave him a crushing F5, something he has done several times to Cena in WWE. The champ had just finished his storyline with Cody Rhodes, and Lesnar came out of the box.

With just four months left in his WWE retirement tour, Cena now has a herculean task ahead of him, which is to tackle The Beast Incarnate. In this listicle, we will list three ways John Cena can teach Brock Lesnar a lesson.

#3 John Cena can take out Brock Lesnar backstage

Cena can play dirty and take out Brock Lesnar backstage. That also won't turn him heel, as Lesnar went after him first. The champ can inflict brutal damage on Lesnar, resulting in numerous injuries and a lesson.

Cena will be on SmackDown this week, and so could Lesnar. They can get into a backstage brawl with Cena giving an Attitude Adjustment to The Beast on top of the car, something he has done in the past to former WWE Superstar Batista. This would be one of the best ways to teach Lesnar a lesson, without entering into a match with him.

#2 Beat him in a double retirement match

A double retirement match might also not be a bad idea for Cena to settle his score with Lesnar. The 17-time WWE Champion can challenge The Beast Incarnate for a match, putting up a stipulation that if Lesnar loses, he also retires from WWE.

That match could be Cena's last match in WWE in December, and he can put everything at stake to ensure that Brock Lesnar's career also ends the same night. This would be one of the best ways to teach a lesson to the 48-year-old WWE legend.

#1 Ask The Rock for help

Cena might have lost the Undisputed WWE Championship, but he is still The Rock's corporate man in WWE. He can ring up The Final Boss and ask for his help against Lesnar.

And we must not forget. The Rock and Brock Lesnar have a past rivalry. The two had locked horns inside the squared circle 23 years back. They fought for the WWE Undisputed title at SummerSlam 2002, in which The Beast defeated The Brahma Bull. Rock went on a long hiatus from WWE after that match, and the two never had a rematch.

The Final Boss can come out to save Cena from Brock Lesnar, and beat him up, setting a feud for WrestleMania 41 next year. Cena could have been instrumental in getting this feud to happen.

In essence, Brock Lesnar and John Cena's face-off on SmackDown this week promises to be an exciting event. Watching The Beast pull off his devastating moves inside the ring will be a surreal experience. It remains to be seen how WWE finally carries on this storyline of Cena and Lesnar.

