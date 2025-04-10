3 ways Ludwig Kaiser could be added to Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton's WrestleMania 41 feud reached a new high last week on WWE SmackDown. After weeks of physically attacking each other, both women took things to a different level by mentioning their personal lives.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton caused a stir last week on SmackDown by reportedly going off-script during their promo. What started as a regular verbal exchange quickly turned personal with the Women's Champion mentioning The Queen's three divorces and the challenger saying Ludwig Kaiser, her rival's real-life boyfriend and superstar, was in her DMs.

The RAW star has since acknowledged the drama on social media, but he can get involved in it too as WrestleMania 41 grows near. In this list, we will look at three ways Ludwig Kaiser could be added to Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser can get vocal on commentary during Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton will certainly be an entertaining match due to both women's similar wrestling styles and athletic build. However, Ludwig Kaiser can provide more entertainment at the commentary booth.

The Stamford-based promotion has made several matches more special by simply adding a guest commentator. CM Punk and Snoop Dogg are examples after their performance at last year's WrestleMania 41. This year, the Imperium member can be the one to do the honors.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser can take a page out of Dominik Mysterio's feud

At last year's Bad Blood Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan's Women's World Championship match was given another element. To ensure The Judgment Day won't pull any more tricks, like Dominik helping The Miracle Kid, it was decided to put Mysterio inside a shark cage and suspend it from above.

After what transpired last week on SmackDown, Charlotte can claim that she no longer feels safe and thinks Kaiser can interfere in the Women's Championship match. As a result, Nick Aldis can suggest suspending Ludwig as well from above in a shark cage. Despite some initial pushback from Stratton, the champion may have no choice but to agree.

#1. Tiffany Stratton can receive support at ringside

The Women's Champion and The Queen have made several enemies at the Stamford-based promotion throughout the years. However, it looks like the former has one-up her rival at WrestleMania 41 by having her partner at ringside.

At WrestleMania 41, Ludwig can simply be sitting in the front row with the fans before Charlotte Flair can approach him in hopes of getting Tiffy's focus. However, Kaiser can fend her off and show full support to his girlfriend by backing her up at ringside.

