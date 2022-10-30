3 ways The New Day can stop The Usos from surpassing their record WWE SmackDown tag team reign

The Usos are fast closing in on The New Day's record 483-day reign as WWE SmackDown tag team champions. The legendary trio's iconic run with the titles is not only the longest ever on the blue brand but also in the entire company's storied history.

Nearly 470 days into their reign, Jimmy and Jey Uso will surpass their iconic rivals if they hold on to the titles until November 14, 2022. This gives Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston two episodes each of RAW and WWE SmackDown along with the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event to protect their record.

Woods and Kingston have vowed to do this, reiterating it on the most recent episode of the blue brand. The Usos will be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes in Saudi Arabia. What tricks could the Unicorns of Positivity have up their sleeves to thwart their old rivals?

#3: New Day could help the Brawling Brutes dethrone The Usos at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

The Usos vs The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel 2022

The Usos will defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Butch and Ridge Holland at Crown Jewel. Adam Pearce made the match on WWE SmackDown after The Brutes defeated Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn in the show opener. After The Bloodline injured Sheamus, the other Brutes will be looking to exact revenge by taking from The Usos what matters most: their gold.

The New Day could protect their record by costing the champions their titles. An interference resulting in a Brutes win would see Woods and Kingston end their rivals' reign at 475 days, eight days short of their record.

#2: A challenge on the post-Crown Jewel WWE SmackDown with the highest stakes

Should The Usos retain the titles at Crown Jewel, New Day will have nine days left to fulfill their mission. The WWE SmackDown episode after the Saudi event will come on Day 481 of the Samoan duo's reign, and the RAW after that on Day 484. Thus, it will be a make-or-break date for Woods and Kingston.

The New Day vs The Usos with THE record on the line and with no possibility of a rematch would be arguably the most prestigious match in the division's history. Both teams' legacies will be at stake, and whoever comes out on top will have secured theirs for at least 483 more days. Most likely, though, their record will be safe for decades to come.

#1: New Day could use the tension within The Bloodline to bring down The Usos

The past few weeks on WWE SmackDown have seen multiple cracks develop within the Bloodline. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn have been at the center of a tense saga. While the rest of the faction has taken a liking to The Honorary Uce, Main Event Jey has remained hostile.

New Day can take advantage of the bubbling dissent in The Bloodline to engineer a betrayal. They could induce Zayn to turn on The Usos, or convince Jey to abandon the family that favors an outsider more than him. So excellent is the stable's storyline that WWE has numerous ways to make a compelling event that leads to The Usos getting dethroned.

We can't wait to see what The New Day has in store!

