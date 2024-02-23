3 Ways R-Truth could be involved with Elimination Chamber

R-Truth doesn’t have a match scheduled for Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The former 24/7 Champion was kicked out of The Judgment Day a couple of weeks ago on RAW. However, he’d still show up during Dominik Mysterio’s match last Friday on SmackDown to cost “Dirty Dom” his chamber qualifier.

Truth’s most recent match went down on the go-home episode of RAW for Elimination Chamber. He failed to defeat The Judgment Day in the eight-man tag team match also involving The Miz and DIY. The veteran fell to the South of Heaven from Damian Priest.

Let’s explore three ways R-Truth could be involved with Elimination Chamber:

#3. Backstage segment with Kevin Owens

Truth’s interaction with Kevin Owens has been nothing short of comedy gold. Truth interrupted KO’s interview with Byron Saxton on SmackDown several days ago when he mistook him for The Miz. He’d also help the Prizefighter win the Elimination Chamber qualifier against Dominik Mysterio.

With Owens already set to compete in a high-profile match at the PLE, fans can expect another hilarious segment between the former WWE Universal Champion and the veteran. This would make for some great TV.

#2. In search of Nick Mysterio at Elimination Chamber

The Judgment Day had five members. Then R-Truth entered the fray, and they became six. The RAW star starred in a hilarious video package for the faction. This is when fans were introduced to Nick Mysterio.

Fans could possibly witness a callback to Truth’s “Little Jimmy” days with a similar sketch at the Perth Premium Live Event. Truth could come to the PLE in search of Nick Mysterio in order to bring him back to The Judgment Day.

#1. R-Truth costs Judgment Day tag team titles

The Judgment Day is set to compete in a high-stakes match at Elimination Chamber: Perth. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will put their tag team titles on the line against New Catch Republic, consisting of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, this Saturday.

Assuming Triple H wants to do a one-on-one feud between R-Truth and Damian Priest, The Game may book Truth to cost Priest and Balor their tag team title match at the PLE this Saturday.

Who knows, this may lead to a match for the custody of Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania XL.

