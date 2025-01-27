3 ways Roman Reigns' announcement can be ruined on WWE RAW tonight

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE. While it took some time for him to shake off the "forced push" narrative throughout much of the 2010s, Reigns has managed to make the discussions for being on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

The Tribal Chief has reached such heights that he has become a part-timer. While he does wrestle several times a year, the bouts are typically few and far between. As a result, so are his television appearances.

With that being said, Roman Reigns is expected to appear on Monday Night RAW tonight. A few weeks ago, Paul Heyman hinted that the OTC would be acknowledged and celebrated on January 27, which is tonight.

While it is expected that his segment or announcement will have to do with being a cover figure for the next 2K video game, it doesn't mean things will go as planned. There are several ways that the impending segment could be crashed and ruined. This article will take a look at some of the most interesting ways the OTC's big announcement could go poorly tonight.

Below are three ways Roman Reigns' announcement can be ruined on WWE RAW tonight:

#3. Drew McIntyre could brutally assault Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre is an imposing WWE Superstar and one of the most talented performers in the company. Not only is he a multi-time World Champion, but McIntyre is also a former Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner.

The Scottish Psychopath has taken up a new role in WWE. He is, for all intents and purposes, effectively 'the OG Bloodline hunter.' He has made it clear that the stable made his life miserable a few years ago and he is now seeking revenge on each member one-by-one.

McIntyre has already brutally assaulted or defeated Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn at various points. Now, Roman Reigns, the leader of The Bloodline, could finally be in Drew's crosshairs on Monday Night RAW tonight.

While Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman celebrate their announcement, whatever it may be, Drew could show up and blindside The Tribal Chief. He could then brutally beat Roman down, perhaps even putting him through a table to send a message before the Royal Rumble.

#2. CM Punk could interrupt the segment and remind Paul Heyman of his favor

CM Punk is the self-proclaimed Best In The World, but there is certainly reason to believe the claim is correct. He has been one of the best and most popular wrestlers in WWE and outside of it throughout his career. On the mic or in the ring, Punk always delivers.

The Voice Of The Voiceless has a lot of history with Paul Heyman, who serves as Roman Reigns' Wiseman. Heyman was one of CM Punk's biggest supporters early in his WWE run and remains such even today.

Recently, Paul Heyman cashed in a favor and requested CM Punk help Roman Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. It was made clear that Punk's favor came with a stipulation, the 59-year-old veteran would owe him a favor in return that The Best In The World could cash in on at some point.

Come Monday Night RAW, CM Punk could crash Roman's announcement and bring up the favor Heyman owes him. This could be a teaser for an impending WrestleMania bout or simply a way to cause some chaos, which Punk is always great at doing. Regardless, a face-to-face segment with the OTC and The Voice Of The Voiceless would be great.

#1. Jacob Fatu could show up on WWE RAW and steal the Ula Fala

Jacob Fatu is currently one of the most impressive athletes in the Stamford-based promotion. Despite being built like a tank, the WWE star is shockingly agile, able to hit Springboard Moonsaults and incredible dives that many fans are still unaware of.

The big man joined World Wrestling Entertainment as a member of The Bloodline led by Solo Sikoa. Solo, he, and the duo of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa dominated SmackDown throughout much of 2024.

That dominance is continuing into 2025, at least for Jacob in particular. At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, The Samoan Werewolf brutally destroyed Braun Strowman. He left The Monster Among Men battered and bloody like nobody has before.

On Monday Night RAW, a more dangerous and menacing Fatu could show up and reclaim something near and dear to The Bloodline: the Ula Fala. Solo Sikoa lost it to Roman, but Jacob could steal it back. He wouldn't do it for Sikoa, but instead to make himself The Tribal Chief.

