3 Ways Roman Reigns can return to WWE

By Love Verma
Published Sep 04, 2025 04:07 GMT
An image of Roman Reigns destroying Seth Rollins. [Image credits: WWE.com]
An image of Roman Reigns destroying Seth Rollins. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns is once again on hiatus from WWE. The Original Tribal Chief was ruled out from television at Clash in Paris 2025, and the company confirmed on recent RAW that he will be out of action indefinitely.

Though the real reason behind Reigns' absence is his Hollywood commitments, he will likely return to the Stamford-based promotion after completing his filming schedule. In this article, let's discuss three ways Roman Reigns can return to the World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3. Roman Reigns might return on WWE RAW after Wrestlepalooza

One of the ways Reigns can make his return to the Stamford-based promotion is by making his comeback on RAW after the Wrestlepalooza event. The Head of the Table can return and launch an attack on Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed.

This will work as a redemption arc for Reigns and could further lead to a match between the new Big Dog and the former Undisputed Champion. Roman has already defeated the Tsunami, and now it's time to get the job done against Bron Breakker.

#2. The OTC might make his presence felt at Wrestlepalooza

Some reports have confirmed that Roman Reigns is not expected to be part of WWE Wrestlepalooza PLE, but the OTC might shock the world. In an unexpected twist, Roman might return at the show and cost the Vision's leader, Seth Rollins.

For those unaware, Rollins is expected to pair up with Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza against CM Punk and potentially a returning AJ Lee. So, if Reigns costs the Visionary and unintentionally helps the Best in the World, it would be a perfect way for him to seek revenge for the Vision's actions.

#1. An OG Bloodline reunion before WWE Crown Jewel: Perth

After Wrestlepalooza, WWE will head toward Crown Jewel: Perth, which is set to take place on October 11, 2025. So, in case the OTC does not return this month, he may reappear on the red brand before the Crown Jewel show with a major OG Bloodline reunion.

We have seen Jimmy Uso rescuing Jey Uso from the Vision members on RAW this week. So, Reigns may reunite with the Usos and wreak havoc on Monday Night RAW by destroying the heel faction.

This destruction from the OG Bloodline could lead to a match against the Vision at RAC Arena, Perth, WA. This can be the strongest way to have the Head of the Table make his WWE return after the recent hiatus.

