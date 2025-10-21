3 Ways Seth Rollins can return to WWE from his injury

The WWE Monday Night RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, officially confirmed Seth Rollins' injury and his taking time off for surgery on the latest episode of the flagship show. He also stripped him of his title, hinting that The Visionary may be away from the action for months.However, a recent report by Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer indicates that the company expects Seth to return before WrestleMania next year, but the actual situation will be revealed after his surgery.In this article, we will explore three ways Rollins can return to the Stamford-based promotion after his injury.#3. He could return on the Road to WrestleManiaThe Showcase of the Immortals is still months away, and The Vision faction might establish itself as the top heel faction, and Bron Breakker could even win the WWE World Title.Shockingly, when The Vision reaches its prime and becomes invincible, Seth could return to the red brand, build a WrestleMania match, and begin his babyface arch.#2. He could win the Royal RumbleThe traditional Rumble matches have seen some of the most outrageous comebacks from injury; megastars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Edge, and a few more are perfect examples.If the reports are indeed true about The Visionary's potential return before WrestleMania next year, a Royal Rumble comeback and winning the contest would be an ideal way for Rollins to kick off his revenge saga on The Vision.#1. He could return with the iconic WWE stableSeth Rollins will likely return and punish The Vision for their actions, as Becky Lynch confirmed on WWE RAW tonight during her heated segment with Paul Heyman backstage.The Visionary definitely knows he can't handle two men alone and will need someone else. With the buzz going around, Seth could get on the same page with his former factionmate, Roman Reigns. The former World Heavyweight Champion might return alongside the OTC with their icon, the Shield personas, delivering a highlight reel moment.