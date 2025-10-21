  • home icon
  3 Ways Seth Rollins can return to WWE from his injury

3 Ways Seth Rollins can return to WWE from his injury

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 21, 2025 08:39 GMT
Seth Rollins is former WWE Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.com)
Seth Rollins is former WWE Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

The WWE Monday Night RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, officially confirmed Seth Rollins' injury and his taking time off for surgery on the latest episode of the flagship show. He also stripped him of his title, hinting that The Visionary may be away from the action for months.

However, a recent report by Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer indicates that the company expects Seth to return before WrestleMania next year, but the actual situation will be revealed after his surgery.

In this article, we will explore three ways Rollins can return to the Stamford-based promotion after his injury.

#3. He could return on the Road to WrestleMania

The Showcase of the Immortals is still months away, and The Vision faction might establish itself as the top heel faction, and Bron Breakker could even win the WWE World Title.

Shockingly, when The Vision reaches its prime and becomes invincible, Seth could return to the red brand, build a WrestleMania match, and begin his babyface arch.

#2. He could win the Royal Rumble

The traditional Rumble matches have seen some of the most outrageous comebacks from injury; megastars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Edge, and a few more are perfect examples.

If the reports are indeed true about The Visionary's potential return before WrestleMania next year, a Royal Rumble comeback and winning the contest would be an ideal way for Rollins to kick off his revenge saga on The Vision.

#1. He could return with the iconic WWE stable

Seth Rollins will likely return and punish The Vision for their actions, as Becky Lynch confirmed on WWE RAW tonight during her heated segment with Paul Heyman backstage.

The Visionary definitely knows he can't handle two men alone and will need someone else. With the buzz going around, Seth could get on the same page with his former factionmate, Roman Reigns. The former World Heavyweight Champion might return alongside the OTC with their icon, the Shield personas, delivering a highlight reel moment.

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

