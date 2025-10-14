  • home icon
3 Ways The Shield can reunite in WWE before the end of 2025

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 14, 2025 06:45 GMT
Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns
Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns [Image Source: WWE.com]

The Shield was one of the most popular factions in WWE, having dominated the company for years. Fans often wonder if they could ever see Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) reunite in the Stamford-based promotion. Well, a full-fledged reunion of the trio is currently out of the equation, as Moxley is signed with AEW under a multi-year contract.

However, the former Shield brothers, Reigns and Rollins, could still reunite in WWE. The two superstars have not been on the same page in recent years. However, Monday Night RAW witnessed a seismic shift this week as The Visionary suffered a shocking betrayal at the hands of his faction. With Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns now having a mutual foe, a reunion seems on the horizon.

Let's take a look at three ways The Shield can reunite in WWE before the end of this year:

#3. Seth Rollins saving Roman Reigns from The Brons' attack

Roman Reigns still has unfinished business with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed after what happened at Crown Jewel. The OTC could return, looking for revenge against The Vision members at some point. However, he may fall prey to the numbers game once again. That could be when Seth Rollins might run in and attack his former allies, saving his former Shield brother in the process.

Reigns and Rollins could execute a classic triple powerbomb together, giving a nod to their history as The Shield. This could ultimately lead to a tag team match where they keep their past differences aside to battle Breakker and Reed. The fact that they have a mutual enemy now could become the catalyst for a one-off reunion of the former Hounds of Justice.

#2. Temporary truce at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins share a bitter animosity in WWE as they despise each other. Well, it would take a miracle to bring the two stars on the same side. The fact that both got betrayed by one man, Paul Heyman, could be that motivation. At this point, there is nothing more Reigns and Rollins want than getting revenge on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed

Therefore, they could decide to join forces temporarily in the Men's WarGames match at this year's Survivor Series. Rumors have been swirling that Breakker and Reed's faction may see new members, now that The Visionary has been ousted. Therefore, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns could gather allies to battle Paul Heyman's boys in the Men's WarGames Match.

#1. Jey Uso's betrayal could be the catalyst

Jey Uso has developed a bitter attitude towards Roman Reigns in recent times, especially after what unfolded at WWE Crown Jewel. There is a high possibility that he will turn on the OTC by the end of this year. If it happens, Reigns would once again find himself at the end of a betrayal by a close one, putting him in a similar situation with Seth Rollins.

The fact that both superstars would have suffered betrayals from the people they trusted the most could bring them under the same umbrella in WWE. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could share a sense of solidarity, which could prompt the reunion of The Shield. While not permanent, Reigns and Rollins may work together for a while to take on their mutual foes.

