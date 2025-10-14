The Shield could be forced to reunite before WWE WrestleMania 42

WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2025 has shaken the entire landscape of the Stamford-based promotion. Bron Breakker betrayed Seth Rollins, and later, Bronson Reed joined him in this action.Now, The Visionary is no longer part of the heel association, but this development is excellent news for The Shield fans.Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns could be forced to reunite soon in WWERoman Reigns suffered a loss against Bronson Reed in an Australian Street Fight at the Crown Jewel show. This means that the OTC still has unfinished business with The Vision.After Rollins' exit from the group, Roman is still expected to seek vengeance against Reed and the other members for the loss. However, due to the ongoing conflicts in the OG Bloodline, especially between the Usos, Roman might face trouble in the numbers game.Roman's era 𓃵☝🏻 @25_SauravLINKThat moment when Seth Rollins got emotional talking about his brother, Roman Reigns ❤️ Pure respect, real emotions.Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are already on the same page, and after kicking Rollins out, they may add a new member soon. So, to tackle all this, the Original Tribal Chief needs a strong ally on his side, and Seth Rollins could be the potential choice.Reigns and Rollins are not only the former Shield members, but after suffering betrayal, Seth indeed wants to seek revenge from The Vision. Considering this, the ex-Shield brother might come to the same page as taking down the RAW group.The Visionary is seemingly a babyface nowAdditionally, it's crucial to note that after what happened on WWE RAW, it seems that Seth Rollins is no longer a pure heel. Instead, his character is now either a tweener or a babyface star. Regarding Roman Reigns, the OTC also portrays the characteristics of both heel and babyface.With Rollins and Reigns seemingly holding a similar character in WWE, their reunion makes more sense to unfold.When is Seth Rollins expected to return to WWE?According to an update, the Revolutionary is believed to have injured his left shoulder. This occurred when the World Heavyweight Champion delivered a Coast to Coast to Cody Rhodes during their Crown Jewel match.Even the source confirmed that Rollins will undergo testing in the forthcoming days. Not only this, but after Crown Jewel, many spotted the Visionary with an arm sling, which confirms the injury.After WWE had written Seth Rollins off television on RAW, it seems he will be absent until the end of this year. Rest, everything depends on the recovery process and the test results.