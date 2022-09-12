3 Ways WWE can include NXT in Survivor Series 2022

NXT was last featured at the annual Survivor Series event in 2019, with brand talent included in the traditional elimination matches against main roster performers. Additionally, champions were inserted into "champion vs. champion" matches where they were pitted against champions from Raw or SmackDown.

With Triple H taking over as the Head of Creative in the wake of Vince McMahon's retirement, fans are speculating if the brand will be part of the show once again, especially given Triple H's fondness for the division.

The following article looks at three potential ways the brand could be added to the annual Thanksgiving week event. While WWE could include them in the same way it has in the past, there are a couple of new ways the company might consider.

#1. NXT could be included in the traditional Survivor Series match

This year's event will mark - to the day - the 35th anniversary of the annual tradition. As such, the logical way to include NXT would be to have them as part of the traditional elimination match.

While the creative team could simply match them against stars from either Raw or SmackDown, it would be more compelling to build storylines on television that lead to a brand-specific match at Survivor Series. Historically, the best Survivor Series matches are the ones that intersect multiple programs at once.

For example: Champion Bron Breakker could captain a team against another led by JD McDonagh, or whoever is the leading contender at the time of the show. This would not only result in good action, but it would be a way to further storylines rather than focus on brand supremacy, which is usually forgotten shortly after the event.

#2. NXT Champions could be included in title matches

Could NXT Champion Bron Breakker defend his title at Survivor Series?

NXT Champions were previously included in non-title matches against champions from both the Raw and SmackDown brands. These matches added depth, but did not ultimately lead to much from a storyline standpoint, particularly since titles were not on the line.

Since WWE has unified titles during the past year, it would be interesting if they took a similar approach with NXT at the Survivor Series.

For example, the company could seek to unify the Women's Tag Team Championship by having the NXT Champions (currently Kayden Carter and Katana Chance) meet with main roster champions (Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez).

Another option would be to have a title defense by a champion against his/her top contender. This would add relevance to these matches and make them mean something beyond brand supremacy.

#3. Triple H could add War Games to Survivor Series

This would stray from the typical Survivor Series format, but the War Games match has some similarities to what made the traditional elimination match special.

Additionally, Triple H has stated his fondness for War Games, which comes with its own rich history. It would be interesting to see him bring this match out on a much larger scale than he has in the past.

The only question is how the match will be presented. Will it include teams from all three rosters? Fans might remember that WCW tried this approach in 1998 with mixed results. Or will it be a traditional two-team match? If so, who will be on those teams?

There are several options to consider if WWE takes this approach and the conversation will likely increase as the event gets closer.

