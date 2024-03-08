3 ways WWE can make the most of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

With professional wrestling, and especially WWE, being on a hot streak at the moment, the boxing world isn't far behind either. So, a collaboration would only benefit both industries all the more.

Recently, a major announcement sent shockwaves across the realm of combat sports. The said announcement was for a boxing match between Jake Paul and the legendary Mike Tyson this summer. Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) will be hosting this fight, and Netflix will be streaming it.

When it comes to Netflix, the streaming giant recently inked a staggering deal with WWE to become the new home of Monday Night RAW, starting next year. So, with Netflix dabbling in both wrestling and boxing and given that Jake Paul's brother, Logan, is one of the top performers in WWE, a crossover between the two sports on the road to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson might be on the cards.

That said, here are three ways for the pro-wrestling juggernaut to get more eyes on their product via Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

#3 Jake Paul and Mike Tyson head to WrestleMania 40

Professional wrestling may not be for everyone, but if there's one event even the non-admirers are aware of, it's WRESTLEMANIA!

Interestingly, the Stamford-based pro wrestling titan is all set to celebrate the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania next month. Logan Paul will be heading into the show as the defending United States Champion. He will either be defending the belt in a multi-man showcase or be part of a grudge bout against Randy Orton.

Therefore, it makes all the sense in the world for Netflix and WWE to capitalize on the hype surrounding The Show of Shows and have Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on the PLE. While there's no doubt that The Problem Child will be siding with his brother on the other hand The Baddest Man on the Planet could have The Viper's back.

If the aforementioned appearances are announced ahead of time, several boxing fans may tune into WrestleMania 40, even if they have no idea what else is on the card.

#2 Canadian fans get more than just wrestling

Last year's Money in the Bank Premium Live Event was beyond memorable. The passionate UK crowd was boisterous, giving the performers more of a reason to put on a show worth remembering. This year, Money in the Bank is headed to Toronto, Canada.

The event is all set to emanate live from Scotiabank Arena on July 6, 2024. Coincidentally, that just happens to be only two weeks before the earth-shattering boxing duel between Iron Mike and the YouTuber-turned-Boxing Sensation takes place.

So, it's not out of the realm of possibility for WWE to make its presence felt during the build-up to Paul vs. Tyson. Thus, the company could work with Netflix and have the stars of the anticipated boxing bout enjoy Money in the Bank from the comfort of the front row.

During the event, the two could have a heated verbal altercation, which might even turn physical. That would not only add more heat to the fight of the summer but also help Money in the Bank make additional rounds in sports headlines.

#1 WWE hosts a rematch right after moving to Netflix

Netflix's venture into the boxing world is a bold move, but if done right, it could be their next big thing. That may motivate the brains behind the streaming powerhouse to get MVP and WWE to work together following the latter's move to Netflix in early 2025.

WWE will need all the buzz they can get during the initial months of their Netflix move. Apart from attracting new subscribers, the goal must be to get as many existing subscribers to get invested in the product.

Such a challenging task would seem a tad bit easier if (A) the Netflix subscribers are receptive to the idea of boxing finding a home on their go-to platform, and (B) the hype around Paul's boxing career is utilized to fuel interest in WWE.

So, based on how the fight between the legendary heavyweight and the emerging cruiserweight pans out this July, a rematch could take place under professional wrestling rules in 2025. Or, if that doesn't work for the participants, WWE could also host a boxing match, something they've done in the past.

