3 Ways WWE can make John Cena’s heel turn a success

John Cena stunned the WWE Universe last weekend in Toronto, Canada, when he turned heel and sided with The Rock, brutally assaulting his opponent at WrestleMania 41, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Ad

It was an unexpected move from the Cenation leader, who took a character turn for the first time in two decades. Now, the question is what the 16-time World Champion and WWE Creative will do to make it work.

That said, we take a look at three ways that WWE can make the Cenation Leader's heel turn work well and be successful.

#3. He can bring the Dr. of Thuganomics gimmick back

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

It is something that he teased after his heel turn. John Cena reposted a video from a TikTok user that shows him and The Rock during their exit from the ring after the brutal assault on Cody Rhodes, with The Cenation Leader using the Dr. of Thuganomics theme song in the background.

As a heel, the 16-time World Champion should bring back that gimmick, which he used from 2002 through 2005. In 2005, he had a face turn and kept that character for nearly two decades.

Ad

John Cena has used the gimmick during some of his appearances over the past decade or so, but now it could be necessary for him to bring it back one last time.

#2. John Cena should bring back 6th move of Doom as his finisher

Ad

The 16-time World Champion first used this move in 2018 during a WWE Live Event in China.

Years ago, John Cena spoke to With Spandex and explained how he created this finisher and why he named it the 6th move of Doom or the Lightning Fist.

"So the guys taught me a little bit of bajiquan and it’s a very fast, very defensive kung fu mechanism which is meant for close quarter stuff. And I just kind of modified it a little bit and came up with the Lightning Fist. Shǎndiàn quántóu is a really cool name in Mandarin and I’m surprised I call it Lightning Fist because I always call it shǎndiàn quántóu. That’s also another conscious choice to make sure that the culture knows that I respect what I learned over there and I’m constantly trying to move that bridge forward," he said. [H/T With Spandex]

Ad

He has barely used it until now, but he could bring it back as part of his farewell tour and amid his heel turn, moving away from the Attitude Adjustment, at least for a while.

#1. He has to dethrone Cody Rhodes and claim his 17th World Title at WrestleMania 41

Ad

The ultimate goal of his farewell tour is to make history by becoming a record-breaking 17th-time World Champion.

He has referred to this since the start of his retirement tour a couple of months ago, which is why he competed at the Royal Rumble and the Elimination Chamber.

He even turned heel and teamed up with The Rock, so it would be a major upset if he didn't make history and become World Champion at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback