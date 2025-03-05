3 Reasons why Sami Zayn will miss WWE WrestleMania 41

Sami Zayn had a terrible night at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event where he battled Kevin Owens. The former Intercontinental Champion came in to fight despite a recurring neck injury and unfortunately, succumbed to the wrath of his former best friend.

The fight wasn't all one-sided though, with Zayn putting up a good show initially, but he fell apart after getting two Powerbombs back-to-back on the ring apron. That was the end of Sami Zayn and KO scored the win right after the devastating move.

If all of that wasn't enough, KO attempted to deliver another Package Piledriver to Zayn, this time on the outside floor, but Randy Orton's timely return prevented the mishap. However, Zayn suffered serious damage after the match and had to be taken to a medical facility right after.

At WrestleMania 41, a high-voltage clash between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens is on the cards, while things remain uncertain for Zayn.

On that note, we list three reasons why Sami Zayn will miss WWE WrestleMania 41 this year.

#3. Lack of opponents

The Honorary Uce doesn't have too many other possible opponents in WWE at present, apart from Kevin Owens. The Bloodline war is most probably over, while Zayn's feud with Drew McIntyre is also over as The Scottish Warrior is expected to clash against Damian Priest. Randy Orton is now expected to be Owen's opponent at The Show of Shows.

It was earlier expected that Zayn and KO would have a match at 'Mania this year, but their clash took place at Elimination Chamber instead. This might have been done to book Randy's mega clash against KO at WrestleMania 41. So, there seems to be no opponent in the pipeline for Zayn at the upcoming big show.

#2. Written off TV after WWE Elimination Chamber

The Honorary Uce might miss WrestleMania also because he has been written off TV after the Chamber PLE. Michael Cole, on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, announced that Zayn will be out of action indefinitely.

Cole also revealed that Zayn was never fit to compete in the first place against KO at Elimination Chamber because of his neck injury. This was the reason why Zayn and KO were put in an Unsanctioned Match where WWE wouldn't take responsibility for the consequences of the fallout of the match. Sami Zayn has already been written off TV for now and will probably be absent at 'Mania this year.

#1. WrestleMania 41 is shaping up to be a stacked show

Sami Zayn might also have been written off TV because there was no scope for a storyline for him at present. The card for WrestleMania 41 looks pretty stacked at the moment. There are several storylines in the pipeline, and 'Mania is only a month away.

Since Randy Orton is locked for a clash against Owens, Sami Zayn will have to be booked for another storyline, even if he is allowed to fight. However, there seems to be no scope for any other storyline to initiate for Zayn a month before the mega event.

Being a face, there isn't a big heel face who can be booked against the 40-year-old superstar. While he has performed in the last two WrestleManias, unfortunately, Sami Zayn is most likely to miss the marquee event this time.

